Watch: ‘Torchwood: Miracle Day’ unveils chilling new teaser

The “Torchwood: Miracle Day” promotional team is really putting the “tease” back into teasers. Just a few weeks ago, we saw the new miniseries’ first teaser, which features no actual footage from the show, Now we have a new one (above)…featuring no actual footage from the show.

Still, they’re effectively chilling and enticing, and should further stoke fans’ interest in the latest iteration of the ongoing BBC franchise, originally spun off from “Doctor Who.”

The series stars Bill Pullman (“Independence Day”) and Mekhi Phifer (“E.R.”) as well as “Torchwood” regulars John Barrowman and Eve Myles.

In “Miracle Day,” the people of Earth suddenly stop dying. They continue to age and get injured, but nobody expires. The resultant population boom causes worldwide panic and international crises of all kinds. C.I.A. agent Rex Matheson (Phifer) investigates and uncovers a global conspiracy that involves the mysterious institution known as Torchwood.



The show premieres Friday, July 8 at 10pm ET/PT on the STARZ Channel.



What do you think of these brief teasers? Enough to pique your interest? Or are they too slight?