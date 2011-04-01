Watch: ‘Torchwood’ returns with the ‘Miracle Day’ teaser

04.01.11 7 years ago 5 Comments

The teaser for the upcoming U.S. installment of the BBC sci-fi series, “Torchwood: Miracle Day” was released today.

The miniseries stars Mekhi Phifer (“ER”), Bill Pullman (“Independence Day,” “Spaceballs”) and Lauren Ambrose (“Six Feet Under”). They join “Torchwood” vets John Barrowman and Eve Myles. It is currently shooting in Los Angeles.

In “Miracle Day,” Earth’s population suddenly stops dying, leading to global crises. As CIA agent Rex Matheson (Phifer) investigates the conspiracy, he is slowly drawn into the shadowy world of the Torchwood Institute, the top secret British project depicted in the hit BBC series spun off from “Doctor Who.”

Watch the brief, but effective, teaser here. That’s Lou Reed’s “Perfect Day” perfectly underscoring the images.

“Torchwood: Miracle Day” debuts Friday, July 8 on Starz.

