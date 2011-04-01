Watch: ‘Torchwood’ returns with the ‘Miracle Day’ teaser

The teaser for the upcoming U.S. installment of the BBC sci-fi series, “Torchwood: Miracle Day” was released today.
The miniseries stars Mekhi Phifer (“ER”), Bill Pullman (“Independence Day,” “Spaceballs”) and Lauren Ambrose (“Six Feet Under”). They join “Torchwood” vets John Barrowman and Eve Myles. It is currently shooting in Los Angeles.
In “Miracle Day,” Earth’s population suddenly stops dying, leading to global crises. As CIA agent Rex Matheson (Phifer) investigates the conspiracy, he is slowly drawn into the shadowy world of the Torchwood Institute, the top secret British project depicted in the hit BBC series spun off from “Doctor Who.”
Watch the brief, but effective, teaser here. That’s Lou Reed’s “Perfect Day” perfectly underscoring the images.
“Torchwood: Miracle Day” debuts Friday, July 8 on Starz.
Bah, America only. Hopefully it’ll be on Youtube soon enough.
Can’t wait! I’m definitely interested to see how the new cast works together.
I agree with RACHELMED.The BBC makes it look interesting.
Don’t watch Torchwood anymore since they destroyed everything I loved in this show and killed Ianto Jones
The writing on the original BBC show was fantastic.I’m looking forward to the starz version of Torchwood.