(CBR) AMC has released a new behind-the-scenes video with “The Walking Dead” creator Robert Kirkman as he takes viewers on a tour of the various sets of the critically-acclaimed AMC drama both inside and outside of the prison. The tour includes a living area, the makeshift power plant of the prison, a horse corral and pig pen, the garden, a new cell block of the prison and more.

“The Walking Dead” returns to AMC on October 13.