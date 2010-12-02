Watch: Trailer for A Tribe Called Quest’s Sundance-selected documentary

Sundance announced its selected slate of featured films for its 2011 film festival, including documentaries. And one in particular caught my eye.

“Beats, Rhymes and Life” turns the lens on “the rise and influence of one of the most innovative and influential hip hop bands of all time, the collective known as A Tribe Called Quest.” AKA my favorite hip-hop troupe of all time. The movie gets a world premiere at the fest.



Lucky for me us, the trailer appeared on YouTube around the same time as the announcement. And it looks pretty explosive.

One of the keener points of the film with focus on the band’s inner-turmoil, disintegration and breakup, all around the moment they’d achieved ultimate escalation with “Find a Way” from their last “The Love Movement,” from 1998. Additionally, the live concert footage looks white-hot and any insights from the likes of Kanye West, Nas and De La Soul. Appears the film used to be dubbed “Beats, Rhymes and Fights,” so there’s always that.

Mike Rappaport directed the effort; vet Madlib composed the original score and Peanut Butter Wolf (!!) was music supervisor. Can I pre-order that soundtrack now?

The 2011 Sundance Film Festival runs Jan. 20-30 in Park City, Utah.

Watch the trailer below.