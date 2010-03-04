Watch: Trailer for forthcoming Jay-Z concert documentary ‘NY-Z’

Jay-Z will be taking his fans to the Big Apple in a forthcoming documentary “NY-Z,” due March 22 via a joint venture between Facebook, Absolut and Madison Square Garden.

Directed by rock doc director Danny Clinch, the footage covers what happened on stage and off in New York on Sept. 11, 2009, when the famed rapper put on the Answer the Call benefit concert at MSG.

If the trailer is any indication, we’ll be looking at a Love Fest for New York, shot in black and white, with lots of famous guests from the night, liquor getting drank, Hov’s incredible backing band and helpful insights from apparent pal John Mayer.

Those who “fan” the liquor company on Facebook will have access to “NY-Z’s” premiere later this month. There’s a countdown clock running down toward the 22nd, just as Jay-Z has a countdown of seconds before he takes the stage on his BP3 tour and fest appearances. That stint stops off tonight in Connecticut and continues through the end of March.

Y’know who was at the Jay-Z show on Tuesday? Lil Wayne, putting in a little stage time before he goes to jail. If that ever happens.