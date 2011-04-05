Watch: Trailer for Lady Gaga’s HBO special, plus country remix, GMA news

Last week we got the poster; this week there’s the trailer.

The clip promoting HBO’s “Lady Gaga Presents The Monster Ball Tour At Madison Square Garden” features the Mother Monster putting her paws up, plus the many costume treasures from the trip to New York’s storied arena.

The concert special will air on May 7, prior to her May 23 drop date of new album “Born This Way.”

In other Gaga news, her “country road version” of that album’s title track has hit iTunes and the singer is setnding part of the proceeds from its sale to charity, to the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network (GLSEN). The remix was recorded while on tour, produced by Gaga and Fernando Garibay, and features a new vocal take along with the added guitar and harmonica.

It may have not exploded at country radio, yet, but at least it’s well-meaning.

Finally, ABC and the Haus of Gaga has formally announced that her May 27 performance in New York’s Central Park will be the official kickoff of “Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series.