Watch: Trailer for ‘Last Exorcism’ lookalike ‘The Devil Inside’

While I do count myself as a fan of last year’s Eli Roth-produced “The Last Exorcism” (I’m one of the few people who actually didn’t mind the ending), I still don’t quite see the need for another faux-doc on the same subject.

Of course, distributor Insurge Pictures is likely counting on exactly the same audience that made “Exorcism” a hit to turn out for “The Devil Inside”, a new film that follows a young woman as she attempts to find out whether her mother, now confined to an Italian mental institution for murdering three people during an exorcism 20 years prior, is actually possessed by a demonic spirit or just totally insane (I vote the last one).

Anyway, the trailer for the film has now been released, and it’s…well, exactly what you’d expect. While it never actually uses the words “based on a true story” (a horror marketing trope that grew tired, oh, about a decade ago), it nevertheless begins with an ominous bit of text stating: “The is the actual 911 call placed from the home of Maria Rossi”.

That false statement is then followed by audio from a staged 911 call (allegedly made on October 30th, as in the day before Halloween, AAAHHHH!!!) in which a woman with a creepy voice claims to have killed three people before hanging up the phone. And then the operator is all like, “Ma’am? Ma’am?” Super scary, you guys!

The director of this thing (which wrapped production right around the time “The Last Exorcism” hit theaters) is William Brent Bell, the filmmaking genius behind 2006 videogame horror movie “Stay Alive” starring Malcolm in the Middle and Samaire Armstrong. Well, in that case!

Check out the trailer below and let us know what you think!

“The Devil Inside” hits theaters on January 6th.