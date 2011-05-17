Watch: Trailers for Paul McCartney reissues; legend releasing covers album

Two of Paul McCartney’s substantial solo albums are getting the reissue treatment this June, with previously unreleased and rare goodies to go with.

“McCartney,” his first solo outing in 1970, and “McCartney II,” out in 1980, will become available in standard and deluxe remasters starting on June 12. The former two-disc special edition will include the previously unreleased outtakes “Suicide” and “Don”t Cry Baby” and rare live 1979 recording of hit “Maybe I”m Amazed.” The latter double-discer will feature “Coming Up (Live At Glasgow, 1979)” and holiday single “Wonderful Christmastime”; a collector’s four-disc set will include a CD with seven rare bonus tracks.

Both mega-versions of the reissues will include a bonus DVD with rare behind-the-scenes footage and documentary/commentary. Complete tracklists are below.

Furthermore, the former Beatle and Wings man is preparing a covers set, of “pre-rock” songs and standards.

He told Rolling Stone, “I’ve wanted to do that kind of thing forever, since the Beatle days. But then Rod [Stewart] went mad on it. I thought, ‘I have to wait so it doesn’t look like I’m trying to do a Rod.'” He also describes the set as “get-home-from-work music,” and “my dad’s style of music.”

No word yet on that tracklist, but there’s a tentative release period of early 2012. Diana Krall and her band will feature.

Sir Paul has only one performance date for North America on the calendar — June 10 in Las Vegas — but is currently finalizing more.

“McCartney” tracklist:



CD 1 – Remastered Album

1. The Lovely Linda

2. That Would Be Something

3. Valentine Day

4. Every Night

5. Hot As Sun / Glasses

6. Junk

7. Man We Was Lonely

8. Oo You

9. Momma Miss America

10. Teddy Boy

11 Singalong Junk

12. Maybe I”m Amazed

13. Kreen-Akrore





CD 2 – Bonus Audio Tracks

1. Suicide [Out-take]

2. Maybe I”m Amazed [From One Hand Clapping]

3. Every Night [Live At Glasgow, 1979]

4. Hot As Sun [Live At Glasgow, 1979]

5. Maybe I”m Amazed [Live At Glasgow, 1979]

6. Don”t Cry Baby [Out-take]

7. Women Kind (Demo) [Mono]





DVD – Bonus Film

1. The Album Story

2. The Beach

3. Maybe I”m Amazed Music Video

4. Suicide [from One Hand Clapping]

5. Every Night [Live at Concert for the People of Kampuchea]

6. Hot As Sun [Live at Concert for the People of Kampuchea]

7. Junk [MTV Unplugged]

8. That Would Be Something [MTV Unplugged]



“McCartney II” tracklist:



CD 1 – Remastered Album

1. Coming Up

2. Temporary Secretary

3. On The Way

4. Waterfalls

5. Nobody Knows

6. Front Parlour

7. Summer”s Day Song

8. Frozen Jap

9. Bogey Music

10. Darkroom

11 One Of These Days



CD 2 – Bonus Audio 1

1. Blue Sway [With Richard Niles Orchestration]

2. Coming Up [Live At Glasgow, 1979]

3. Check My Machine [Edit]

4. Bogey Wobble

5. Secret Friend

6. Mr H Atom / You Know I”ll Get you Baby

7. Wonderful Christmastime [Edited Version]

8. All You Horse Riders / Blue Sway





CD 3- Bonus Audio 2 (DELUXE 3 CD – 1 DVD EDITION ONLY)

Coming Up [Full Length Version]

Front Parlour [Full Length Version]

Frozen Jap [Full Length Version]

Darkroom [Full Length Version]

Check My Machine [Full Length Version]

Wonderful Christmastime [Full Length Version]

Summer”s Day Song [Original without vocals]

Waterfalls [DJ Edit]



DVD – Bonus Film

1. Meet Paul McCartney

2. Coming Up Music Video

3. Waterfalls Music Video

4. Wonderful Christmastime Music Video

5. Coming Up [Live at Concert for the People of Kampuchea]

6. Coming Up” [taken from a rehearsal session at Lower Gate Farm, 1979]

7. Making the Coming Up Music Video

8. Blue Sway