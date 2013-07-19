Watch: Travis Beacham reps for ‘Pacific Rim’ at Comic-Con 2013

I kinda feel compelled to post this because, look, I’m not in the tank for “Pacific Rim” or anything, but I’m SUPER happy for a guy like Travis Beacham, a former film school classmate, making it so big that he’s signing autographs for adoring fans at Comic-Con and soaking it up and just, well, I guess I’m living vicariously. Sue me.

The San Diego convention is in full swing and Legendary Pictures has a big panel lined up for tomorrow that will feature peeks at “Godzilla” and “Seventh Son.” But they also have this big kaiju/mech, apocalypse-canceling blockbuster in theaters, so a presence for that was sure to be felt, and Beacham is down there repping the film. When/where is he signing? “Formally, just the one event,” he says (which was yesterday). “In actuality, I guess any time somebody asks.”

So if you’re a huge fan and you see the dude in the video below wandering around the convention center, have your “Pacific Rim: Tales from Year Zero” graphic novel on the ready, or your badass poster or, or your fan art, or whatever.

For more, check out my interview with Beacham on the innovative spirit of “Pacific Rim” and if you haven’t already, be sure to tell us what YOU thought of the film.

The 2013 San Diego Comic-Con runs through Sunday.