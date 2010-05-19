Watch: Trent Reznor murdered, on fire in ‘The Space in Between’

Do you think you’re having a rough week so far? It’s still probably got nothing on How To Destroy Angels’, at least in their video form.

In a mysterious, gory clip for “The Space In Between,” the viewer walks in on the scene of a crime, in which the band’s Trent Reznor and Mariqueen Maandig have already been murder. Though Reznor lays motionless on the floor, the frontlady lifelessly “sings” from the floor, blood dripping down her face.

Soon the bed is on fire, roses are set on fire (of course they are), the whole room and the pair are up in flames. The perps sit across from them, emotionless, as one makes a phone call while the other unblinkinly watches TV.

Maybe this is a metaphor for something. Or maybe its just a murder fetish — I mean, the thing is kind of beautiful and disgustingly watchable. The song is still that burning, churning electronic hard stuff that “A Drowning” was made of, and again, Mariqueen still comes up short as a distinctive voice in what’s essentially an all-Reznor comp, though admittedly the clip sets the mood despite its abrupt end (pun intended).

“A Drowning” is up for sale digitally now; an EP is expected to be released this summer.

What do you think of the video? Push your buttons or are you totally in bed with it?