Watch: ‘True Blood’ fan Snoop Dogg woos Sookie Stackhouse

Who knew Snoop Dogg was such a “True Blood” fan? Certainly not us.
HBO’s latest wannabe viral video for the new season of “True Blood” features the D-O-Double-G rappin’ about his love for Miss Sookie Stackhouse and if you thought Bill Compton was the only one with a particular way of saying “Sookie,” guess again.
Although Anna Paquin only appears in the video in clips, it’s pretty obvious that Snoop knows his way around Bon Temps.
As Snoop, who smokes “True Bud,” explains, “We’ll do it in the daytime/Bill won’t know a thing.”
He also takes shots at several other romantic rivals for Sookie’s affections.
“Sam ain’t a man, he done turned into a bitch,” Snoop observes after promising that unlike Eric, he won’t trick her into drinking his blood.
And as for Tru Nutz…
Check out the full video:
This is kind of disturbing.
Snoop Dogg’s True Blood video reminds me of The Fat Boys Freddy Krueger song… what were HBO thinking?
If you are a True Blood fan, here’s a great piece I read on the series – with advice for the show’s producer’s on what to do – and what not to do – this season! Some really cool ideas here – clearly written by a big fan of the show!
[www.remotepatrolled.com]
Lighten up! The video was fun.This is a show about vampires,werewolves and people that are shapeshifters! If you can’t have fun with that,you’ve got no sense of humor.