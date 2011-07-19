Watch: TV On The Radio on a magic carpet ride in ‘Caffeinated Consciousness’

TV On The Radio want to take you on a magic carpet ride.

In their latest music video, the Brooklyn rockers take at least some advantage of a green screen and the Dancing Guy from your local cable access late-night sked and jumble it up with a bunch of their friends, one of whom is a video editor with a free weekend. “Caffeinate Consciousness” is mostly the former and barely the latter; it plays like an inside joke grafted in the early ’90s.

But the dude at 0:37 is pretty much my favorite thing ever.

The track’s from “Nine Types of Light,” out earlier this year. Two of those tracks have gotten a remix breakdown for iTunes, including the aforementioned spazz fest and “Will Do.” Mylo and Das Racist have at ’em, check out samples here.

Meanwhile, TVOTR is currently on tour, and are hitting up Virgin Mobile FreeFest and Austin City Limits.

Here are TV On The Radio’s tour dates:

07/20/11 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom

07/21/11 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom

07/22/11 Troutdale, OR McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater

07/23/11 Seattle, WA Capitol Hill Festival Grounds *Appearing at “Capitol Hill Block Party”

08/27/11 Kansas City, MO The Crossroads

08/28/11 St. Louis, MO Central Field @ Forest Park *Appearing at “LouFest”

08/30/11 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

08/31/11 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

09/01/11 Milwaukee, WI Pabst Theater

09/02/11 Detroit, MI St. Andrews Hall

09/06/11 Boston, MA Bank Of America Pavilion

09/08/11 Brooklyn, NY Williamsburg Waterfront

09/09/11 Philadelphia, PA Mann Center for Performing Arts

09/10/11 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion Appearing at “Virgin Mobile FreeFest” / Patti Smith

09/12/11 Charlotte, NC Fillmore Charlotte

09/13/11 Atlanta, GA The Tabernacle

09/14/11 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

09/16/11 Dallas, TX House Of Blues

09/17/11 Austin, TX Zilker Park *Appearing at “Austin City Limits Music Festival” / Stevie Wonder

09/18/11 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom

09/20/11 Denver, CO Ogden Theatre

09/21/11 Denver, CO Ogden Theatre

09/23/11 Las Vegas, NV The Cosmopolitan

09/24/11 San Diego, CA SDSU Open Air Theatre

09/25/11 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

09/27/11 Oakland, CA Fox Theater