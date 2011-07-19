Watch: TV On The Radio on a magic carpet ride in ‘Caffeinated Consciousness’

TV On The Radio want to take you on a magic carpet ride.
In their latest music video, the Brooklyn rockers take at least some advantage of a green screen and the Dancing Guy from your local cable access late-night sked and jumble it up with a bunch of their friends, one of whom is a video editor with a free weekend. “Caffeinate Consciousness” is mostly the former and barely the latter; it plays like an inside joke grafted in the early ’90s.
But the dude at 0:37 is pretty much my favorite thing ever.
The track’s from “Nine Types of Light,” out earlier this year. Two of those tracks have gotten a remix breakdown for iTunes, including the aforementioned spazz fest and “Will Do.” Mylo and Das Racist have at ’em, check out samples here.
Meanwhile, TVOTR is currently on tour, and are hitting up Virgin Mobile FreeFest and Austin City Limits.
Here are TV On The Radio’s tour dates:
07/20/11 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom
07/21/11 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom
07/22/11 Troutdale, OR McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater
07/23/11 Seattle, WA Capitol Hill Festival Grounds *Appearing at “Capitol Hill Block Party”
08/27/11 Kansas City, MO The Crossroads
08/28/11 St. Louis, MO Central Field @ Forest Park *Appearing at “LouFest”
08/30/11 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue
08/31/11 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue
09/01/11 Milwaukee, WI Pabst Theater
09/02/11 Detroit, MI St. Andrews Hall
09/06/11 Boston, MA Bank Of America Pavilion
09/08/11 Brooklyn, NY Williamsburg Waterfront
09/09/11 Philadelphia, PA Mann Center for Performing Arts
09/10/11 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion Appearing at “Virgin Mobile FreeFest” / Patti Smith
09/12/11 Charlotte, NC Fillmore Charlotte
09/13/11 Atlanta, GA The Tabernacle
09/14/11 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
09/16/11 Dallas, TX House Of Blues
09/17/11 Austin, TX Zilker Park *Appearing at “Austin City Limits Music Festival” / Stevie Wonder
09/18/11 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom
09/20/11 Denver, CO Ogden Theatre
09/21/11 Denver, CO Ogden Theatre
09/23/11 Las Vegas, NV The Cosmopolitan
09/24/11 San Diego, CA SDSU Open Air Theatre
09/25/11 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
09/27/11 Oakland, CA Fox Theater
