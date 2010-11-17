Watch: ‘Twilight’ director’s ‘Red Riding Hood’ teaser trailer

Today we get a glimpse of “Twilight” director Catherine Hardwicke’s return to the themes of teenaged longing and sharp toothed supernatural predators in this teaser trailer for next year’s teen-goth-horror-romance “Red Riding Hood.”

The film stars Amanda Seyfried as a young maiden in a medieval village who falls for the orphaned son of a woodcutter (newcomer Shiloh Fernandez,) much to everyone’s dismay as she is promised to another man. The village has the larger problem of werewolves on its hands, however. Could the suspect young gentleman be involved?

The script was written by David Johnson, and considering that his only other credit is last year’s less than subtle sex-midget-posing-as-7-year-old “Orphan,” we foresee more some bold writing ahead. The trailer is brief, but judging by the strong uses of color and intense camera work glimpsed, we may be in for a wild ride come March.

Check out the trailer embedded above and the teaser poster below, “Red Riding Hood” is slated to open March 11th, 2011.

