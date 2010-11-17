Watch: ‘Twilight’ director’s ‘Red Riding Hood’ teaser trailer

11.17.10 8 years ago 15 Comments

Today we get a glimpse of “Twilight” director Catherine Hardwicke’s return to the themes of teenaged longing and  sharp toothed supernatural predators in this teaser trailer for next year’s teen-goth-horror-romance “Red Riding Hood.”

The film stars Amanda Seyfried as a young maiden in a medieval village who falls for the orphaned son of a woodcutter (newcomer Shiloh Fernandez,) much to everyone’s dismay as she is promised to another man. The village has the larger problem of werewolves on its hands, however. Could the suspect young gentleman be involved?

The script was written by David Johnson, and considering that his only other credit is last year’s less than subtle sex-midget-posing-as-7-year-old “Orphan,” we foresee more some bold writing ahead. The trailer is brief, but judging by the strong uses of color and intense camera work glimpsed, we may be in for a wild ride come March.

Check out the trailer embedded above and the teaser poster below, “Red Riding Hood” is slated to open March 11th, 2011.

 

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Motion Captured

By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix.

Follow Drew McWeeny and Motion Captured on

RSS Facebook Twitter

 

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/584/mc_alert_newjs.js

Around The Web

TAGSAMANDA SEYFRIEDGARY OLDMANRED RIDING HOODRomanceSHILOH FERNANDEZWarewolves

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP