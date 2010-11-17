Watch: ‘Twilight’ director’s ‘Red Riding Hood’ teaser trailer

Today we get a glimpse of “Twilight” director Catherine Hardwicke’s return to the themes of teenaged longing and sharp toothed supernatural predators in this teaser trailer for next year’s teen-goth-horror-romance “Red Riding Hood.”
The film stars Amanda Seyfried as a young maiden in a medieval village who falls for the orphaned son of a woodcutter (newcomer Shiloh Fernandez,) much to everyone’s dismay as she is promised to another man. The village has the larger problem of werewolves on its hands, however. Could the suspect young gentleman be involved?
The script was written by David Johnson, and considering that his only other credit is last year’s less than subtle sex-midget-posing-as-7-year-old “Orphan,” we foresee more some bold writing ahead. The trailer is brief, but judging by the strong uses of color and intense camera work glimpsed, we may be in for a wild ride come March.
Check out the trailer embedded above and the teaser poster below, “Red Riding Hood” is slated to open March 11th, 2011.
I love your blog, but please don’t fall victim to the media vogue of labeling this kind of thing as “goth.” I know that the word has lost the meaning it had in the late ’70’s – early ’90’s, but still…
I think he may have meant “gothic” rather than “goth”, which is quite different
“goth” is short for “gothic” in all senses of the word. In this case I meant it as “gothic fiction,” which usually incorporates elements of romance and horror, so I was being redundant by saying “goth-horror-romance” – Apologies.
It’s cool… I’m hardly Mr. Ubergoth myself, but I regret seeing the word’s pop culture meaning change over the past two decades. Not a quality judgment on this movie, but based on this trailer, most goths I know are gonna lean more towards “Company of Wolves” ;)
#1) Why spoil Orphan’s twist? JERK
#2) While Amanda looks amazing…this movie looks nearly as bad as Twiligh. Has Hardwick done anything worthwhile since 13?????
Has Hardwicke directed anything worthwhile at all? I thought Thirteen was awful.
So she doesn’t get to make the second twilight film… but she still makes it anyway
Putting a bright spot of color in the middle of a monochromatic scene does not make this an improvement over Twilight. Rinse and repeat, that’s all I saw. Also, “it’s” hands? Really?
This is the funniest trailer I’ve seen in a while. From the hilarious acting of Seyfried. (Just the look on her face, with the eyes and her mouth wide open, to express…something, makes me laugh) to the anachronistic hipster gel filled hairstyle of her boyfriend. :D
The script was great. Very much along the lines of SLEEPY HOLLOW.
The romance was in it, but I remember it being fairly low-key. Certainly not the overwrought Mills & Boon bullshit of this trailer.
i am so sick with all these pointless and shallow comparisons.
1.the story of L/RRH perse is very different from twilight. L/RRH ever since has its wolf as a character, so why would having a wolf in the movie an issue?
2. people should do some research about the interpretations of LRRH. this fairytale is actually the darkest fairytale among all fairytale and its interpretations might surprise you. the story isn’t as easy as having a little girl visiting her grandma and met a bad wolf along the wayâ€¦ blah, blahâ€¦ it has deeper and darker meaning to it. the color of the cape, wolf,snow,etc. have itâ€™s meaning and symbolism.
3. so what if hardwicke directed this? that doesnâ€™t mean the story is like twilight. leo dicaprio suggested the love triangle to make it more dark, sexy, and mature than the fairytale. and the writer of orphan is the writer of the movie. how’s it the same now?
i think people should do their judging and complaining after they watched the whole thing and if proven fail.
Hey Keith, anyone who enjoyed Neil Jordan’s “Company of Wolves” knows there’s lots of dark territory to explore with this subject matter. Even if the film is not overwrought, this trailer certainly is, but that won’t keep me away from the theaters, I think this looks fun
red the 1st draft revision script of red riding hood! man, gotta say it is awesome and well written.. iâ€™m sure they edit it to make the final draft revision darker, cooler, more thrilling, gripping with more twists! damn, my 3 suspects werenâ€™t even the suspects! DAMMIT! and â€œlove triangleâ€ isnâ€™t the focus (the wolf is), it didnâ€™t even shine nor ate space on the script! which is a relief! not so twilight-y at all! and they stick to the original fairytale: adult, dark, and gruesome!
i believe gary oldman will rock as father solomon and julie christie as the grandmother. iâ€™m keeping my faith on amanda seyfried, if she could pull all the scenes well â€“ then i bet this will be a hit!
I think a lot of people hate on fairy tale re-makes way to much or any re-make for that matter. So what if its not the original? Get over it. Gosh, why is every one so mean to each other? I agree that twilight sucked but that’s because it had horrible actors in it. Besides some people make remakes because that movie they are remaking really inspired them to become directors and they will like to redo it so it can inspire someone else.
