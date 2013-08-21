Watch: Two high strung teens in love may really be ‘Too Young to Marry’

Are these teens in love ‘Too Young to Marry’? I think the answer is probably “yes, duh,” but for a more involved and thoughtful examination, you can watch Oxygen”s new mini-series, “Too Young To Marry,” (Sept. 11 at 10:00 p.m.). Think “Teen Mom” without the babies. So, all the crazy and only some of the guilt, I guess.

“Too Young To Marry” takes an inside look at what happens when young lovers decide they can”t live without each other in an emotional four part special event. These 17 to 20 year-olds, both gay and straight, battle their friends, family, and each other as they follow their hearts. It’s like “Romeo and Juliette” if Romeo and Juliette didn’t have pretty, Shakespearean dialogue or a lot of personality.

In the sneak peek clip below we meet Bradley and Shanice. The two began dating in high school, and with their wedding only a few weeks away, discover they”ll need the consent of the people who don”t want them to get married the most in order to proceed. So, this is gonna be one fun wedding!