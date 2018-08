Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Internet’s full of documentation suggesting that Tyra Banks is made not of human, but hellbeast DNA, and it’s finally all in one place thanks to a youngin’ named Tiffany Mascarenhas. You get Vaseline! And you get Vaseline! And you get recurring nightmares! And you get an inferiority complex! And you get panic attacks!

And you, you get to watch Larry King attempt a smize.