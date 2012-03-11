Watch: Tyrion gets some, Cersei gets slap-happy in latest ‘Game of Thrones’ trailer

HBO has released yet another new spot for the forthcoming Season 2 premiere of “Game of Thrones”, this one boasting the cynical quote “The more people you love, the weaker you are” (gee, thanks for the pick-me-up, Cersei) to close things out.

As opposed to the last trailer, which focused much more on highlighting the epic, blood-letting action the new season has in store, this new promo noticeably puts an emphasis on the interpersonal relationships between the show’s principals.

Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) in particular gets a lot of play this time around, at one point bellowing fiercely: “I’m not your little princess! I will take what is mine, with fire and blood!” We also get a little lip action between Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) and his new paramour, the beautiful Shae (Sibel Kekilli), as well as a fierce slap delivered to the cheek of King Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) by none other than his mother Cersei (Lena Headey) – a moment that will surely have Joffrey haters (which would be, well, pretty much everyone) squealing in delight.

I like that HBO took a different tack with this trailer, because by choosing to focus on the more intimate, small-scale details of the character relationships it actually shows us a lot of new stuff. There’s nothing worse than one of those spots that claims to be “new”, only to feel like a repeat of the last with just a few minor changes.

My grade for the trailer: A. After watching it below, rate it for yourself at top left!

“Game of Thrones” Season 2 premieres on April 1.