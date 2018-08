You know what ruins a romantic Valentine’s Day? A brutal rash. Worse, a brutal rash on your mouth and private parts. Yeah, this happened. In the finale of “Sex Sent Me to the ER” (airing Sat. Jan. 18 at 10:00 p.m.), a man discovers his sexy time with his girlfriend is a lot less fun when he breaks out into a vicious, itching, burning rash. Isn’t that romantic? No?

Watch the clip below: