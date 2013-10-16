Watch: Vin Diesel walks on stilts for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ role

#Vin Diesel #Guardians Of The Galaxy #Marvel
and 10.16.13 5 years ago

(CBR) He – is – Groot!

Actor Vin Diesel has posted a video on his Facebook page showing himself walking around on stilts on the set of “Fast & Furious 7” in preparation to play the sentient tree-creature Groot in Marvel”s “Guardians of the Galaxy”.

In the video, Diesel confirms he has just one line of dialogue in director James Gunn”s space adventure – the much-anticipated “I am Groot,” one assumes – but the simple dialogue isn”t a letdown for the actor.

“My father taught me there are no small roles, only small actors,” he says. “I have one line in the movie, but that doesn”t mean anything. I”m still going to make it the best thing I possibly can. Even if it means taking Andy Serkis to a whole other level, which is what we wanna do with out motion capture.”

Watch Diesel do the Groot in the video below, and look out for one of the actor”s “Guardians” co-stars as well:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Vin Diesel#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Marvel
TAGSGROOTGuardians of the GalaxyJAMES GUNNMarvelMarvel EntertainmentVIN DIESEL

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP