Watch: ‘We Are the World 25 for Haiti’ debuts at Olympics

A shorter, three-minute version of “We are the World 25 for Haiti” debuted during the opening ceremonies of the Olympics last night, but here”s the eight-minute version that aired worldwide today that is probably about 7:30 more than you need to get the idea.
Here”s the thing: you can”t really criticize something like this without coming across as a total Grinch, but it”s inconceivable to me that anyone will be watching this a week from now. Plus, I guarantee you that unlike the original 25 years ago where you can still name everyone in that clip, folks won”t have a clue who some of these people are five
months years from now.
The video starts with Justin Bieber singing the opening lines. Really? I know you have to match voices with the song, but maybe someone who has actually released a full album should have gotten that slot. The video follows the original fairly closely until it gets to a rap breakdown lead by LL Cool J, Snoop Dogg and Will.I.Am. It”s an attempt to update the song and fuse the details of the Haitian situation with the tune, but it”s part of what will make the song feel extremely dated very shortly-although Lil Wayne and T Pain”s autotuned parts already guaranteed that.
There”s a certain absurdity to seeing Barbra Streisand and Nicole Scherzinger (who gets way more than her fair share of air time) singing the same song, but it”s fun figuring out who”s who and marveling at the fact that most of these people probably have no idea who some of the other ones are. It took a few views for me to figure out it was Miley Cyrus in one part because of the size of the microphone.
As far as the insertion of the Michael Jackson footage from the 1984 original, it”s easy to believe that Jackson is in the room since many of the artists are in vocal booths singing by themselves and the color scheme is the same. What could be tacky works out just fine. It”s not over the top, it”s only two shots and it”s a nice homage. However, the split screen of Jackson and sister Janet is a bit forced.
For the cynic, part of the intent of these catch-all songs is to make the music industry feel good that it”s doing something about a world tragedy, but if the video moves one person to donate to the Haitian cause, that”s really all that matters. Proceeds from download sales of the song will go to earthquake relief efforts in Haiti through the We Are The World Foundation.
What are your thoughts?
I saw it for the first time last night. i completely agree with the above article. What the hell did we need Barbara Streisand there for? If they were going to do a new rendition or take on the song ALL new people should have been used. Using Jeff Bridges and Vince Vaughn was misplaced as well. Where Was Michael Buble or Taylor Swift who is sweeping up awards left and right? Half of the people used could have made large donations and been done with it with the expense it took to redo and rerecord and film (in 3-d no less) this version which to me came up hugely short of the original. Everyone in the original is still around making good music those names will continue to have history behind them. A lot used in this version will be forgotten in years to come. Their intentions were good–not executed well. It will make money though and that is the important thing.
Y’know, I was almost ready to forgive starting it off with Justin Bieber (!), but when the auto-tune of T-Pain starts and then Jamie Foxx does Ray Charles (you want to give that Oscar back sir?) it just completely jumps the shark. It’s too bad considering the arrangement isn’t as bad as I thought it would be. But where’s Justin Timberlake, Beyonce, Gaga, Chris Martin, etc.? This is way more second rate than they hype had us believing.
The song’s lyrics have changed in some parts, and they’re now more biblically correct according to Sun-Times Media’s What Do We Believe? blog: [blogs.pioneerlocal.com]
Read more: [www.tmz.com]
Who are these people? Looks like some has-beens (who didn’t make the list last time) teamed up with and a bunch of 3rd and 4th rate “entertainers” or “artists” (wanna-be musicians who have no musical training, talent or ability) who are desperately clinging to their last few seconds of fame.
This version isn’t even in the same ballpark as the first. The original included some very talented and dignified professionals genuinely interested in doing something positive. The new one is little more than a lot of street trash trying to create a new “vehicle” to further their own celebrity.
This is something you see all the time nowadays – a group of hacks hitching their wagon to something already done by real professionals in a sad attempt to chisel a little credibility and notoriety off of their betters.
I applaud Lionel Richie for trying. He’s a true gentleman. Too bad the “talent” of today is so much less than it was 25 years ago. No matter how hard you try with a group like this, it’s going to be a sad of caricature of the days when talent and ability were a given among recording artist.
In the original, all the singers were reading sheet music and following the conductor. In the new one, most cannot read music, play an instrument or, as in the case of the rappers, even understand the most basic aspects of the art they pretend to influence. Writing a song is so far beyond most of these people that it would be hilarious if someone created a reality show where they locked these “artists” in a fully equipped recording studio for 48 hours and then filmed the “art” they created when during that time. That would give you a pretty good idea of how “talented” these people really are. Of the 70 contributors maybe 8 of them (Harry Connick Jr., Brian Wilson, Al Jardine, Isaac Slade, Carlos Santana, Tony Bennett, Rob Thomas and maybe Robin Thicke who can compose but not sing) would walk out with something remarkable. The other 64 would be a complete jokes.
Could not have said it better myself…They have ruined a beautiful song by including these “pretenders”.
i have to disagree i think they have done a wonderful job between me and my kids we can name just about everyone in this video. people we listen to daily and admire as far as 3rd and 4th rate artist goes all i can say is wow im sorry u feel that way but again i disagree my house gives it 2 thumbs up and a very loud BRAVO
I have to say as a 34 year old, I knew very nearly no one in this video. Seriously. Barbara Streisand, Celine Dion, LL, Snoop, Will.I. Am, Janet and who exactly??? Was that a Kardasian?? REALLY??!? The original at least used musicians that are still (today) familiar. Lame, self indulgent and boring. Just give the money next time.