Watch: Weddings and werewolves in brand new ‘Breaking Dawn’ TV spot

November 18 is coming up pretty fast, and that means that the loooooong wait for the “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1” is nearly over. Here’s a brand new TV spot to hook any potential last-minute converts.

“What’s a wedding without some drama?” is the understatement of the millennium as Edward (Robert Pattinson) and Bella (Kristen Stewart) finally exchange vows amidst a veritable werewolf apocalypse. Yep, for those of you disappointed by the lack of lupins in previous trailers and clips, you’re in luck — this new TV spot is packed with wolfmen and their shirtless human alter egos.

“Breaking Dawn, Part 1,” directed by Bill Condon (“Gods and Monsters,” “Dreamgirls”), opens November 18, with Part 2 following next November.



Watch the clip below and tell us what you think.



