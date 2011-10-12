Watch: Weddings and werewolves in brand new ‘Breaking Dawn’ TV spot

#Twilight #Robert Pattinson
10.12.11 7 years ago 2 Comments

November 18 is coming up pretty fast, and that means that the loooooong wait for the “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1” is nearly over. Here’s a brand new TV spot to hook any potential last-minute converts.

“What’s a wedding without some drama?” is the understatement of the millennium as Edward (Robert Pattinson) and Bella (Kristen Stewart) finally exchange vows amidst a veritable werewolf apocalypse. Yep, for those of you disappointed by the lack of lupins in previous trailers and clips, you’re in luck — this new TV spot is packed with wolfmen and their shirtless human alter egos.

“Breaking Dawn, Part 1,” directed by Bill Condon (“Gods and Monsters,” “Dreamgirls”), opens November 18, with Part 2 following next November.

Watch the clip below and tell us what you think.


Around The Web

TOPICS#Twilight#Robert Pattinson
TAGSBREAKING DAWNkristen stewartRobert PattinsonTaylor LautnerTwilight

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP