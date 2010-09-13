Watch: What did you think of Kanye West’s ‘Runaway’ at the MTV VMAs?

Only an hour after Taylor Swift revealed her song of “Forgiveness” to Kanye West at the MTV Video Music Awards, West himself takes to the defense by acknowledging he’s an offender.
The rapper/producer tackled “Runaway” at the VMAs last night (Sept. 12), with help from Clipse MC Pusha T, a drum machine and three ballerinas. In the track, West concludes, “Let’s have a toast for the douchebags / … the assholes / … the scumbags / … the jerk-offs.”
The song doesn’t address his debacle with Swift at last year’s ceremony, but instead is an admission to a lady love of his wandering eye, and his gift “in finding what I don”t like the most.”
It was a minimalist set as West rapped and sang. The track will be included on his forthcoming album.
Watch the clip below: what do you think of the track?
