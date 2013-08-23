Watch: What happens in Vegas stays there in ‘Breaking Amish: LA’

08.23.13 5 years ago

It turns out that being Amish doesn’t preclude young people from swearing like rabid sailors, which is my takeaway from this clip from Sunday’s episode of “Breaking Amish: LA” (Aug. 25, 10:00 p.m. on TLC). While some of the group wants to live it up in Las Vegas (think gambling and strippers), Matt thinks there’s plenty of wholesome fun to be had in Sin City. Wholesome, yes. Fun, not really. 

Watch the gang carp and whine as Matt tries to lead them through an educational experience at the Clark County Museum. Yeah, it doesn’t go well. 

Watch the clip from “Breaking Amish: LA”

