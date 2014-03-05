Watch: Will Peter and Gwen go the distance in ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’?

(CBR) Most of what we”ve seen from Marc Webb”s “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” revolves around the wall-crawler”s conflicts with the sequel”s villains. However, the movie will also focus on the evolving – or possibly devolving – relationship between Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield) and Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) as they try to make things work while both pursuing their own lives.

That conflict takes center stage of the most recent featurette released by The Daily Mail showcasing new scenes as well as commentary by the likes of Stan Lee, Stone, Garfield and Webb.

“She”s in the midst of graduating as valedictorian and having that great success in her life but also trying to find her way with this boy who has a lot going on in his own life too,” Stone said of her character.

“Peter doesn”t want to be apart from her so that”s a deep inner conflict that he has to navigate and it”s painful,” Garfield added.

Opening May 2, “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” also stars Dane DeHaan, Jaime Foxx, Paul Giamatti and Sally Field.