Watch: Will Russell Crowe’s ‘The Last Three Days’ outlast ‘Conviction’?

Who knew that getting you loved one out of jail would become a trend for movies this fall? The storyline begins in “Conviction,” a drama starring Hilary Swank, Sam Rockwell and Minnie Driver which is based on the true story of Betty Anne Waters(Swank), a woman who puts herself through law school in order to appeal the murder conviction of her brother (Rockwell) who she believes is wrongly accused. Now, it appears fellow Oscar winner Russell Crowe is also joining the “get out of jail” club.

Perhaps Paul Haggis’ first strictly commercial directing effort to date, “The Next Three Days” features Russell Crowe as a previously pacifist (or so we think) husband who goes to incredible extremes to break his wife (Elizabeth Banks) out of prison. The thriller is based on the popular 2007 French picture “Pour elle.”

Strangely, both pictures may be competing for the same audiences for a good chunk of their release windows. “Conviction” opens in limited release on Oct. 15 and should spread nationwide over the next month. “The Next Three Days” hits theaters across the country on Nov. 19.

Films with similar themes or concepts releasing within a short time of each other is nothing new in Hollywood. From volcanoes (“Volcano,” “Dante’s Peak”) to gigantic asteroids (“Deep Impact,” “Armageddon”) to, um, Truman Capote (“Capote,” “Infamous”), filmmakers and studios seem to constantly butt heads.

You can watch the two trailers below for both “Conviction” and “The Next Three Days” and decide which one will make your must-see list for the fall or not.