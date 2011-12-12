Watch: Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones return for first peek at ‘Men In Black 3’ trailer

Okay… I’ll admit it. This entire trailer is worth it for the punchline.
Before we discuss the first theatrical trailer for “Men In Black 3,” let me ask you a completely snark-free question. How many of you are actually excited for a third film in the “Men In Black” franchise?
See, I think this is an example of a genuine franchise, a premise so flexible that you can drop different actors and actresses in as time wears in and salaries rise. I don’t necessarily think that “Men In Black” has to star Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones. Then again, I’m not really even sure how people feel about the first one and the second one, a full decade after the second film and a mind-boggling fifteen years after the first one. Was it really 1997? The same summer as “The Fifth Element”? Because that seems like forever and a half ago, and I can’t imagine the cast of “The Fifth Element” continuing that now.
Wait… Milla as Leeloo Dallas Moooteepass again and 2012-era Bruce Willis in another giant-budget Luc Besson SF film? I take it back. I can TOOOOOTALLY imagine that now, and in fact, I’m irate we’re not getting it.
But I digress. The point is that there’s a trailer now for “Men In Black 3,” and it seems like about 99.9% of the stuff we see here is from the first act of the film, maybe 30 total minutes. This trailer seems to be setting up the Big Idea this time, which depended largely on casting, and the moment you see… well, go look at it and we’ll pick up afterwards.
I’ll be honest with you… I’ve heard some pretty wild stories about what a troubled production this has been, and there’s been a whole lot of work and a whole lot of money to get to this place. Sony is determined to get this one right, and in my opinion, this trailer makes a pretty big promise, and it also looks like Barry Sonnenfeld has exactly reproduced the aesthetic of the first one.
“Men In Black 3” comes out the day before I turn Really Really Old, May 25, 2012.
I’m totally excited for a new MIB movie. The first movie still holds up on repeated viewing and despite being definitely the lesser one, part 2 does too. The cartoon show was great, despite its wonky animation and I agree that you don’t necessarily need Jones & Smith to be in it. I would love to see a MIB TV series, that focuses on some of the other agents, that we always see in the background.
That new teaser? I liked it. And seeing Josh Broling cracked me up.
Agreed about the rock-solid cartoon, which aired right during that 1992-1999 peak of terrific afternoon/morning childrens’ cartoons. It was in some ways better than the features as it spent time dealing with the real consequences of basically vanishing and leaving all of your friends/family behind to go chase UFOs, something that the films pretty much ignored.
Wellll, we shall see about this one. At the very least, watching Brolin’s TLJ impersonation should prove entertaining.
Clearly Brolin should play Berry Rydell if they ever make a film based on William Gibson’s Virtual Light. :)
You’ve won this round, MiB. Well played.
I honestly didn’t care about M.I.B. III and then Josh Brolin popped and now I’m really curious to see what he does with it.
The first MIB is one of my all time favorite movies and I love the the second one. So as you can guess, I am EXTREMELY pumped for MIB 3.
With that being said I think the whole TIme Machine idea works better on paper. The first half of the trailer looks like classic MIB but once they get into the Time Travel stuff it just doesn’t feel like MIB. So we’ll see how it turns out. In Barry Sonnenfeld I trust.
Also, I totally disagree with your statement about MIB being a franchise were you can drop different actors in and out. I think Smith and Jones are what makes these movies for me. I can’t imagine an MIB movie whereAgent J & Agent K aren’t played by those two.
Man, is there is a 60-something year old Texan Josh Brolin can’t perfectly imitate? ;-)
