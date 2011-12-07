Watch: Willow Smith and Nicki Minaj ignite on ‘Fireball’

It”s safe to say that lack of confidence will not ever be an issue with little Willow Smith, the spawn of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith. Really, what other 11-year old has the cojones to start her video in the same style as the legendary opening credits from “Star Wars?”

The Hype Williams-directed “Fireball” featuring, of course, Nicki Minaj, debuted on B.E.T.”s “”106th and Park” on Wednesday. Smith continues on in her Rihanna mini-me mode in her spoken/sung delivery, although this song, to keep it in “Star Wars” parlance, is from a galaxy far far away from “Whip My Hair” and a far better one at that. (Musically, however, the song features the same military beat as “Run The World (Girls)” from Beyonce).

The credits give way to the titular fireball hurling to earth, which contains, apparently, our little extraterrestrial Willow, who has been working on some fancy dance moves as she and her friends high step their way through rain-slicked (are there any other kind) Los Angeles streets way past their bedtime.

About half-way through pink-haired Minaj shows up in another wacky, colorful confection complete with furry rainbow boots to deliver a rap about… something.

It”s a beautifully shot, albeit dark, video that showcases Smith”s undeniable charisma.

“Fireball” is the latest blast from Smith”s Roc Nation debut, “Knees & Elbows,” out April 3, 2012.

What do you think? Did she inherit her parents” talent?

(We’ll replace this video with a better quality one as soon as it’s available).