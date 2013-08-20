Watch: You’ll want to quit the gym once you see ‘Boundless’

Two athletes. Five months. Eight of the toughest races in the world. Oh, and one show. “Boundless” premieres on the Esquire Network Wed. Sept. 25 at 10:00 p.m., and it basically shows what two guys can do when they quit wasting time at the gym and go do fun stuff instead to stay fit. Athlete-pals Simon Donato and Paul “Turbo” Trebilcock run, climb, bike and do other exhausting things as part of this eight-part documentary series.

Each hour-long episode focuses on a different race, including:

* A seven-day race through volcanic terrain in Iceland.

* A paddle race between the islands of Molokai and Oahu in Hawaii.

* A 46-mile foot race with fierce obstacles including elephants and lions in Kenya.

* A 50-mile treacherous river canoe marathon in South Africa.

* A near catastrophic 12.8-mile mountain bike race in Utah.

* A 155-mile, five-day foot race through the scorching deserts of Egypt.

* A 142-mile run through flooded jungles in remote villages of Cambodia.

* An Ironman, the renowned global triathlon, in Thailand.

Watch this first-look clip and feel sort of embarrassed by your work out routine: