Watch: Young Jeezy goes crazy in ‘Lose My Mind’ music video

Young Jeezy is back with the first video from his forthcoming album, “Thug Motivation 103.” “Lose My Mind,” featuring Plies, is an, at times, gritty, urban slice of life that opens with a scene straight that looks like it could have come straight out of “The Wire,” if the show moved from Baltimore to the ATL.

Despite the great time he”s having in much of the artfully shot black-and-white video, he can”t forget the ghosts that haunt him from the past and the dark ending shows the good times never last. He tells MTV that “Lose My Mind” is also a metaphor for going crazy in the club (though it feels and sounds a lot heavier than a fun night out to us). Plus, how fun can any night that ends in the morgue be, even if it’s in his mind.

“‘Lose My Mind’ is doing what the hell I wanna do in the club,” Jeezy tells MTV News. “If it’s 100 bottles of rosé, if it’s 40 bottles of Belvedere, if it’s all the kush in the world. Im”ma do what I wanna do. When I leave there, I don’t wanna remember nothing. I just wanna wake up and do the same thing again. That’s what ‘Lose My Mind’ is about. You gotta have life your way. If you ain’t losing your mind, you ain’t partying right.”