Watch: Your weekend in reunions, with Pink Floyd, Kanye with Jamie Foxx

It was a weekend of unions and reunions, and not just weddings and high school get-togethers. Pink Floyd’s principals got back together, Kanye West touched base with another “Golddigger,” and Prince had a very “Superstitious” guest at his show.

As previously reported, rapper West was headed to grand ol’ Paris for the Cannes film fest, and had a special actor-friend on hand for his set. Jamie Foxx took the stage to revise his role as Ray Charles for “Golddigger,” which samples the classic singer. Production house Red Granite reportedly paid something like $1 million for a May 11 stop from the “Beautiful Dark Twisted” producer.

Then there was Roger Waters, David Gilmour and Nick Mason — the surviving members of Pink Floyd — at London’s O2 Arena on May 12. During the former’s The Wall concert, the one became three as “Comfortably Numb” and “Outside the Wall” was played. As we already reported, this was just one of very, very few one-off’s the band’s done since breaking up in 1983.

Gilmour’s website quickly posted thereafter: “David is not repeating his special guest performance for a later occasion.”

Finally, as part of his epic 21-date journey through Southern California, Prince took his moment in the limelight to share it with another legend. Stevie Wonder joined His Purple Highness on stage at The Forum in L.A. on late Friday night (May 13) to pound out “Superstitious.” According to Spinner, the performance came after an epic “Purple Rain,” in a night that included something like five encores.