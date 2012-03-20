Watch: Zebras fly and monkeys fire machine guns in latest ‘Madagascar 3’ trailer

Things be gettin’ crazy in the new trailer for “Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted”, the latest installment in the wildly-popular Dreamworks Animation franchise that’s so far grossed over $1 billion worldwide.

This second spot is arguably even more action-packed than the last one, packed to the brim as it is with wild chases through European streets, crazed police captains busting through windows (in this case, the Cruella de Ville-esque Chantel DuBois), bears gallavanting around in tutus, zebras being shot from cannons and – my personal favorite – monkeys firing machine guns. And all soundtracked to LMFAO’s entirely age-appropriate “Sexy and I Know It”, a song that features the following lyric: “I got passion in my pants and I ain’t afraid to show it”. Check it out, kids!

In any case, if you like your animated movies shrill, loud, obnoxious and shot like a juiced-up Michael Bay movie, look no further than “Madagascar 3”, the film equivalent of one of those tirelessly-spirited people whose every desperate action screams, “Like me!! Please, like me! Oh, come oooonnn, pleeeeease! Invite me to your birthday party!”

Also, did I mention the zebra character dances around in a rainbow-colored clown afro? And that he’s voiced by Chris Rock? Hilarious!



My grade for the trailer: C+. After watching it below, rate it for yourself at top left!

“Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted” hits theaters on June 8.