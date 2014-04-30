Watching Spider-Man parkour his way across New York is spectacular

(CBR) Inspired by “The Amazing Spider-Man 2”, professional stunt man Ronnie Shalvis dons the familiar red-and-blue costume for an incredible short film in which the wall-crawler runs out of web fluid and turns to – what else? – parkour make his way across the city.

Directed by Cameron Manwaring and Chris Jordan, it”s a beautiful video that follows Shalvis as he leaps across rooftops, scales walls and flips down alleyways.

If you”re curious how they got some of those shots, the answer is drones, courtesy of Sky Candy Aerial Cinema. You can watch the video, along with a look behind the scenes, below.