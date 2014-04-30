Watching Spider-Man parkour his way across New York is spectacular

#Spiderman
and 04.30.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

(CBR) Inspired by “The Amazing Spider-Man 2”, professional stunt man Ronnie Shalvis dons the familiar red-and-blue costume for an incredible short film in which the wall-crawler runs out of web fluid and turns to – what else? – parkour make his way across the city.

Directed by Cameron Manwaring and Chris Jordan, it”s a beautiful video that follows Shalvis as he leaps across rooftops, scales walls and flips down alleyways.

If you”re curious how they got some of those shots, the answer is drones, courtesy of Sky Candy Aerial Cinema. You can watch the video, along with a look behind the scenes, below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Spiderman
TAGSRONNIE SHALVISSPIDERMAN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP