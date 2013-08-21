Wayne Haun, Chris Tomlin, Matt Redman lead Dove Awards nominations

08.21.13 5 years ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Producer and songwriter Wayne Haun and performers Chris Tomlin and Matt Redman lead the Dove Awards nominations for gospel and Christian music excellence.

Haun is up for 15 awards and Tomlin and Redman are up for nine each after nominations were announced Wednesday morning at Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tenn. Ben Glover, The Isaacs and The Gaither Vocal Band have eight nominations each.

Tomlin is nominated for top honor artist of the year with Francesca Battistelli, Lecrae, Tamela Mann and TobyMac. Haun, Glover and Redman are up for songwriter of the year with Benji Cowart and Toby McKeehan.

The Gospel Music Association’s 44th annual award show will be held Oct. 15 in Nashville, after two years in Atlanta.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press.

 

