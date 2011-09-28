WB drops the first trailer for ‘Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close’

Well, on cue, Warner Bros. has dropped the first trailer for Stephen Daldry’s “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close.” Just a few moments ago I floated the idea, based on early word, that Max Von Sydow could be nominated (and, depending on a number of things, of course, maybe even win) for what looks to be an incredibly (no pun intended) emotional performance. In the new trailer we get a good idea of what actor Thomas Horn is bringing to the proceedings, a little of Sandra Bullock and a little of Tom Hanks. We get just a few scattered shots of Von Sydow and a little of Viola Davis (who has a really limited cameo in the film). So, start chewing. Check out the full trailer at Apple or watch an embed after the jump.
I haven’t read the book. It feels heavy-handed to me, but, again, I haven’t read the book. Seems to me this movie will rise or fall on the script. I guess every movie does, but seems especially true in this case.
I wish there was a like button- my thoughts exactly.
I sure hope this is not indicative of the final product because it is so bad. Still, I’ll watch it with an open mind.
If I had heard nothing about it, the trailer wouldn’t make me interested in watching the movie. But given that I know some things about the project, I’m still curious.
Meh.
The J. Edgar and Dragon Tattoo trailers made me much more excited.
PS I Love You the 9/11 edition.
I liked the first part of the trailer more but the second half annoyed me a bit. I don’t why he was watching old films. You would think his dad would have tapes and a VCR
Well, I have read that book and it is a marvelous thing. I don’t know what the filmmakers are going to do with it and can’t tell from that trailer at all. It could be great could be really sappy. I really, really can’t tell you how much I could have done without the U2 music in that trailer (shudder).
I wonder what the author ,Jonathan Safran Foer, thinks of it. So far silence from him, which I somehow don’t think is a good thing.
Looks unwatchable.
Usually Chad’s negativity pisses me off, but I have to agree with him here.
For months I’ve been predicting this to be an Oscar-failure on the level of The Lovely Bones…and likely nowhere near as good as that one too.
And streaks are meant to be broken.
A little underwhelming, maybe? Will this kid get the Hailee Steinfeld treatment- supporting over lead nom?
Prediction: Every single film coming out Christmas week will be a disappointment.
I know someone who was in that New York screening and her reaction was “one of the sappiest movies they had ever seen”
And they said his part was unremarkable.
Bad trailer, but some great buzz for the film today. I heard people cried so hard that the theater was flooded after.
Wow. This looks absolutely horrendous. Anyone remember the “Trailer for Every Oscar Winning Movie Ever”?
This could’ve been a parody as well.
ugh, the sentimentality of this is overwhelming.
That’s the word. And I suppose sentiment works for some but for me…Yikes. Although i probably like U2 less than any other acclaimed band, so that left a a bad taste in my mouth. But boy, this looks really really preachy. I gotta stop watching trailers.
I was considering taking the train to Chicago at Christmas to see a boatload of movies, but every film aimed for a holiday release looks terrible, this one included.
This screams “Give us Oscars!! U2 and Twin Towers? Oscars Now please!!” i hate bait films like this. BTY, Sandra Bullock, awesome person, horrible actor. The academy is so corrupt.
People have been way too harsh on trailers these days. I think it looks great! I’ll definitely consider buying a ticket.
WORD. Is this trailer a wow-er like Black Swan? Um, no. But I think it’s absolutely fine. It shows charismatic Hanks, a crying Bullock, a cute kid, and the potential for some interesting drama/sentiment. I mean, it’s not the best trailer, and it may not be indicative of the actual film (for better or worse), but I don’t get the derision.
And actually, the trailer reminds me of The Lovely Bones. Everyone and everything looked pretty good to me. But the actual film (which varied from brilliant to cringe-worthy for me) didn’t match the quality of the trailer. But I’m assuming that’s my minority opinion.
Fromage.
While I’m no fan of Daldry…are you all really that cynical that any sentiment is always met with snark?
Yes.
I mean no.
I mean this just doesn’t look good to me.
There’s a fine line with sentiment between cathartic and manipulative, this trailer crossed over into the latter for me.
Sentiment and sentimentality are not one and the same.
I can eye-roll with the best of them at badly executed, cringe-inducing sentimentality. But I’m not against sentiment OR sentimentality when in the right context/tone of a film.
Kris, are questions for Oscar Talk a no-go this week?
Could that boy’s eyes be any more beautiful? Looks like the film is worth seeing just for that.
Anyway, Daldry’s first two films are two of my personal favorite movies, and this sure looks to have a similar emotional impact. Also a sucker for any film seen through a kid’s eyes, so this is more appealing to me than it may be to others who cry “sentimentality” (which I don’t mind at all if done right).
I figure out who the kid looks like: Lou Taylor Pucci crossed with Evan Rachel Wood. It’s totally there.
I am a huge fan of the book, and this looks to me like the easy way out of making an adaptation that has tons of interpretive potential. Instead they are making it look like generic hollywood snoozefest with this trailer. The U2 music almost made it unwatchable
The movie that screened is a heck of a lot better than this trailer. Reminds me of seeing the trailer for Hugo. Made me think surely Scorcese made a more interesting movie than that. This trailer hits all the same market tested notes the Hugo trailer did in its own way. But in this case I can at least attest to the unique textured strong qualities of the film that the trailer papers over with common denominator editing and music (no U2 in the movie that screened btw).
I thought the book was pretty incredible and almost unadaptable.
I’s thought so too. The movie that screened is as good an adaptation as I could imagine.
Come on most trailers are cut by someone other than the director, so is it really that surprising that Jimmy from marketing made a schmaltzy generic trailer? How many movies from the past can you watch the trailer for and laugh about how awful the trailer was? But ya that was just about as bad as a trailer can get though.
There’s nothing that a little ‘Streets’ by U2 can’t fix, so I don’t know how to feel about this trailer. However, all things considered, I’m looking forward to it.
That kid’s voice really bugs me for some reason.
Aside from that, the first half of the trailer is actually kind of moving. The second half, however, completely falls apart for me. I’ll have to wait and see how the movie is received before I decide whether or not I’m interested in seeing it.
When will the predictions be updated? :D
A week or two. Working on the Contenders section.
Looks extremely lame and incredibly contrived…. OK, that was awful. Sorry.
Man, how utterly repellent movie boards have become. Just ugly and cynical and everything that’s just fucking unpleasant about people. Looks beautiful. Looks full of heart. The book is an amazing thing, and this looks to have captured at least some of it’s strengths.
I think this movie looks ugly, repellent and everything that’s unpleasant about film.
You sicken me. Bill is completely right. Go out and kick a puppy.
I’m a big Daldry fan (“The Reader” and “Milk” were the only Best Picture nominees of their year that deserved the nominations they got if you ask me) so I’m looking forward to it. It lacks cool points for most, but I don’t mind.
I adore Billy Elliot but hate everything else Daldry has done. Of course, since he hasn’t done very many, I thought maybe he just had a couple of stinkers and he would come back around with this one.
I’m with those who thinks this reeks of too much sentiment. And I’m the sort of person who regularly cries at movies. But somewhere, the line has to be drawn.
Also, it’s my first time posting at your new site, Kris. It feels very strange. I don’t dislike it, and I’m happy you’ve moved up in the world, but… I hate change.
I thought the film adaptation of the book should be directed by Michel Gondry (imagining how he’d execute all the little kid’s inventive musings). Daldry’s take seems a little flat from the trailer.
It doesn’t look bad but I tend to find most things that play with 9/11 imagery to be inherently exploitative. That’s my big issue with this trailer.
I, too, was reminded of Hugo with its kid trying to unlock a mistery with a key.
The tone of this trailer is just all over the place. Is this a really sad melodrama, a comedy with dramatic touches, something else?
Lousy trailer, but hopefully the film is better than that.
What? Nothing about it looks like a comedy. Weird comment.
This looks really syrupy, but it at least doesn’t look quite as tooth-aching as I feared, to the point that I may be willing to Redbox it when the mood strikes next year. Unless it wins Best Picture, and then, fuck it. But I…don’t think it will. I think it’s The Descendants unless War Horse is great.
Get a grip, people. WB’s PR department isn’t trying to impress the snobby cinephile effete. This movie is looking for widespread appeal, at which the trailer quite successfully aims.