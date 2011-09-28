WB drops the first trailer for ‘Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close’

Well, on cue, Warner Bros. has dropped the first trailer for Stephen Daldry’s “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close.” Just a few moments ago I floated the idea, based on early word, that Max Von Sydow could be nominated (and, depending on a number of things, of course, maybe even win) for what looks to be an incredibly (no pun intended) emotional performance. In the new trailer we get a good idea of what actor Thomas Horn is bringing to the proceedings, a little of Sandra Bullock and a little of Tom Hanks. We get just a few scattered shots of Von Sydow and a little of Viola Davis (who has a really limited cameo in the film). So, start chewing. Check out the full trailer at Apple or watch an embed after the jump.