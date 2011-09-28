WB drops the first trailer for ‘Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close’

09.28.11 7 years ago 50 Comments

Well, on cue, Warner Bros. has dropped the first trailer for Stephen Daldry’s “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close.” Just a few moments ago I floated the idea, based on early word, that Max Von Sydow could be nominated (and, depending on a number of things, of course, maybe even win) for what looks to be an incredibly (no pun intended) emotional performance. In the new trailer we get a good idea of what actor Thomas Horn is bringing to the proceedings, a little of Sandra Bullock and a little of Tom Hanks. We get just a few scattered shots of Von Sydow and a little of Viola Davis (who has a really limited cameo in the film). So, start chewing. Check out the full trailer at Apple or watch an embed after the jump.

Around The Web

TAGSACADEMY AWARDSEXTREMELY LOUD AND INCREDIBLY CLOSEIn ContentionSTEPHEN DALDRY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP