WBTV 2014 Comic-Con includes ‘Supernatural,’ ‘Vampire Diaries’ and… Mike Tyson

Warner Brothers Television announced its 2014 Comic-Con lineup on Wednesday (July 2) afternoon, a slate that includes a whopping 15 shows, including five new series premieres.

The WBTV Comic-Con lineup includes the studio's regular Wednesday Preview Night pilot screenings, the previously announced Saturday night event featuring “Gotham” and “The Flash,” plus a panel with Mike Tyson.

Yes. Mike Tyson is coming to Comic-Con.

Thanks, WBTV!

Other WBTV odds and ends include “The Following” getting a Hall H berth on Sunday, “The Big Bang Theory” doing a second straight “writers” panel, multiple opportunities to see an “iZombie” pilot that hasn't been sent to critics and separate pilots for “Constantine” and “Arrow” from that Saturday event (but no individual “Flash” and “Gotham” panels.

Expect more Comic-Con schedule announcements in the next few days, so I'll be listing these panels over and over again, but here's the full WBTV Comic-Con 2014 schedule:

WEDNESDAY, JULY 23

*** Sneak Peek Pilot Screenings (6 p.m. in Ballroom 20) – Pilots for “The Flash,” “Constantine” and “iZombie” will screen, as well as something from “Teen Titans Go!”

THURSDAY, JULY 24

*** “Children's Hospital” (6 p.m. in Room 25ABC)

FRIDAY, JULY 25

*** “The Big Bang Theory” (10 a.m. in Ballroom 20) – Once again, the “Big Bang Theory” writers will take center stage. And once again, you can expect stars to pop up.

*** “iZombine” (11:30 a.m. in Room 6BCF) – We may have heard rumors about the moderator on this DC Comics adaptation. No, it's not me. Duh.

*** “Mike Tyson Mysteries” (2:30 in The Indigo Ballroom) – The former heavyweight champion of the world will be joined by Jim Rash and producers on his Adult Swim series.

*** “The 100” (3:15 in Room 6BCF) – The CW's midseason hit will feature “a special video presentation” and stars and producers.

*** “The Originals” (4:15 in Ballroom 20) – Another “special video presentation,” plus cast and producers.

*** “Arrow” (5:30 in Ballroom 20) – You guessed it… “Special video presentation” and cast and crew.

SATURDAY, JULY 26

*** “The Vampire Diaries” (4:00 in Ballroom 20) – Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder will generate squeals.

*** “Constantine” (5:15 in Room 6BCF) – Along with Preview Night, this is one of two chances to see the “Constantine” pilot at Comic-Con.

*** “Person of Interest” (6:15 in Room 6BCF) – One of these days, somebody will think “Person of Interest” deserves to be in a bigger room. Not this year.

*** “The Flash,” “Arrow,” “Gotham” and “Constantine” (8 p.m. in Hall H) – Screenings of “The Flash” and “Gotham” pilots, clips from “Constantine” and “Arrow,” plus appearances by stars and producers. Madness!

SUNDAY, JULY 27

*** “Supernatural” (10 a.m. in Hall H) – The usual fun with Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins and Mark A. Sheppard.

*** “The Following” (11:15 a.m. in Hall H) – Hall H? Really?

*** “Teen Titans Go!” (11:45 a.m. in Room 6BCF) – Animated fun and, as a special treat, an appearance by Puffy AmiYumi!

HitFix will be covering an awful lot of this.

What are you excited for?