‘We Are the World–25 for Haiti’ premieres tonight during Olympics

Amid all the pomp and circumstance of the opening ceremonies of the Winter Olympics in Vancouver tonight will come the debut of “We Are the World-25 for Haiti.” The Opening Ceremonies begin airing at 7:30 EST on NBC.

Among the artists who are featuring in the remake, recorded on Feb. 1, the day after the 52nd Annual Grammys, are Barbra Streisand, Lil Wayne (can you imagine a duet between Babs and Wayne?), Wyclef Jean, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Pink, Heart”s Ann and Nancy Wilson, Tony Bennett, Jeff Bridges, Jason Mraz, India.Arie, Maroon 5″s Adam Levine, Carlos Santana, Jamie Foxx, Josh Groban, Jennifer Hudson, the Jonas Bros. and more stars than are in the galaxy.

But do you know who”s also there? Apparently, Michael Jackson, that”s who. Jackson co-wrote the original song with Lionel Richie and Quincy Jones. His original image and his singing portion is included in the new video, according to Richie in an interview he gave to Access Hollywood. His image appears side by side as sister Janet Jackson sings along. Jackson”s mother, Katherine, suggested they sing together, according to Jones.
 

