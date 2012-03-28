‘We Are Young’ continues its good time at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100

“We Are Young” from fun. featuring Janelle Monae is aging gracefully at it spends its fourth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Much of its strength comes from its digital performance. The song has sold 2.39 million copies in 2012, the year”s biggest seller. It also continues to gain airplay.

The crossover tune also remains solid at Alternative radio: it is No. 2 on Billboard”s Alternative airplay chart.

Just as “Young” holds at No. 1, the songs at No. 2, Kelly Clarkson”s “Stronger,” and No. 3, “The Wanted”s “Glad You Came,” remain in the same spot.

Gotye”s “Somebody That I Used To Know” featuring Kimbra and Nicki Minaj”s “Starships” each slide up one to No. 4 and 5, respectively.

Their upward mobility push Adele”s “Set Fire To the Rain” down 4-6, while Flo Rida”s “Wild Ones” featuring Sia moves up two spots to No. 7, following its spectacular debut last week at No. 9. Katy Perry”s former No. 1 “Part Of Me” rebounds 10-8, Drake”s “Take Care” featuring Rihanna drops 8-9 and David Guetta”s “Turn Me On” featuring Minaj falls 7-10.

There are no new entries in the top 10, however that will change next week when Justin Bieber”s “Boyfriend” likely charges into the Top 5.

