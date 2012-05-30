A

We dare you to look at the grisly new motion poster for ‘Sinister’

05.30.12 6 years ago

The new motion poster for “Sinister” is insidious.

That would be “Sinister,” the latest supernatural horror film from the producers of “Insidious.” And they’ve clearly developed a fondness for using spooky-sounding adjectives as movie titles.

You can check out both the animated and static versions of the poster below. The “living” one-sheet in particular is suitably creepy, and I like the tagline: “Once you see him, nothing can save you.” A-booga-booga!

“Sinister” stars Ethan Hawke as a true-crime novelist who discovers footage that shows the previous tenants of his home being murdered. In the process, we inadvertently unleashes a malevolent otherworldly entity on his family. Directed by Scott Derrickson (“The Exorcism of Emily Rose,” “The Day the Earth Stood Still”), it also stars Vincent D’Onofrio and Juliet Rylance.

Be sure and check out Drew McWeeny’s review of the film, which debuted at a secret screening at this year’s SXSW festival, here.

My grade for the motion poster: A. Remember to rate it for yourself at top left after you finish viewing!

“Sinister” is slated for release on October 5.

TAGSEthan HawkeScott DerricksonsinisterSinister motion posterSinister posterVINCENT D'ONOFRIO

