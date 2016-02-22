We finally know who Martin Freeman is playing in ‘Captain America: Civil War’

Martin Freeman has taken on the roles of iconic book characters Bilbo Baggins and Dr. Watson, and now we know which character from the pages of Marvel comics he will portray in Captain America: Civil War.

It was last May that we learned Freeman was joining the Marvel mega-threequel cast, and there have been plenty of rumors and speculation about what role was his, but now we know that he will play Everett Ross, Empire reported today.

He”s not quite as iconic and well-known a character as Freeman”s Hobbit and Sherlock roles so let us fill you in on who this guy is.

Everett Ross is an employee of the U.S. government and an expert on the nation of Wakanda, home to Black Panther a.k.a. T'Challa. Black Panther, played by Chadwick Boseman, will make his live action debut in Civil War and will get his stand-alone movie in November 2017. With Freeman”s character having strong ties Wakanda, we can now hope to see him in Black Panther.

Fun fact: Everett Ross” creator, Christopher Priest, said the character got some inspiration from Chandler Bing in Friends. Matthew Perry might now be wishing his agent had gotten him a meeting with Marvel.

Below, check out the photo Empire debuted of Freeman and Emily VanCamp (Sharon Carter a.k.a. Agent 13, who we met in Captain America: The Winter Soldier).

Captain America: Civil War will open in theaters on May 6, 2016.