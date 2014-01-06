We kick off a new column called ‘Movie Rehab’ with a look back at Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’

HitFix just quietly turned five years old.
The most remarkable part of that is the time frame in which we launched. We could not have picked a worse day for the site to go live. The financial meltdown was happening at the exact moment that we were attempting to start a brand-new media company, and if we’d failed, it would have made us just one more example of how the crisis impacted people.
Instead, we’ve slowly but surely carved out our own place online, and with each new voice we’ve added to the mix, HitFix has gotten stronger. For the last five years, I have been blessed by the opportunity to define my own blog by my own interests, and I feel like I’ve done some of my best work here. “Film Nerd 2.0” has taken on a life of its own, and I am enormously grateful to everyone who has not only read the columns but shared them.
The one thing I don’t think we’ve done as well as we could have is create a larger sense of community in the comments section. Sure, we’ve got several people who comment regularly, but what I’d really love to see is more conversation. That’s hard when we’re publishing a review of something that isn’t out yet because you guys aren’t able to weigh in at that point, and by the time the film is out, that review could be 20 articles back on the blog.
The only real way to grow an ongoing back-and-forth is to create something that is published regularly and that encourages your participation. To that end, I have three new columns that we’re going to be publishing this year, and I’ll be watching closely to see which ones you respond to the most. Not all three will necessarily make it to the end of 2014, but they could.
The first of these columns is “Movie Rehab,” and the mission statement for the series is pretty simple:
It is the responsibility of the working film critic to not only offer opinion and context for the newest releases, but also to constantly champion and curate the films that matter most to them, especially if they were misunderstood or poorly released or somehow handled badly the first time around.
Critics should take it upon themselves to rehabilitate the under-loved, to defend the wrongly-maligned, and rehab the films that need it; it is the only way film as a whole can be healthy.
Part of what I find interesting about the overall conversation about film is the way certain opinions become set in stone over time. How those opinions end up either positive or negative often has very little to do with the film itself, and it’s more about the conversation around the film. In the case of Ridley Scott’s film “Gladiator,” you’re talking about a movie that made buckets of cash and that won the Best Picture Oscar. Even so, I’d say that the film’s reputation today is severely tarnished, and more often than not, I see people dismiss the film.
I think it’s actually part of a larger conversation about Ridley Scott and his career as a whole. There are moments where he is treated as one of our elder statesmen of cinema, and times where he is treated like a guy who makes pretty pictures and little else and, depending on what film you’re talking about, I think both descriptions are true. At his best, Scott creates immersive, emotional experiences, but he has also proven himself to have a real tin ear for script at times. Those moments where he manages to pull everything together in exactly the right way, those are the moments that I think are worth studying, and “Gladiator” is one of those movies where he seemed positively possessed, incapable of a false move.
“Gladiator” represented a major jump forward for Russell Crowe, who Hollywood had been trying desperately to figure out. I remember seeing “Romper Stomper” for the first time almost a decade earlier and being sure at that point that Crowe was a movie star. They tried figuring it out in films like “Virtuosity” and “The Quick and the Dead,” but it didn’t really seem to click until he played Bud White in “LA Confidential.” Even after that, it still seemed hard to find something that fit him well. I like his work in “The Insider,” but I think that role could have been played by any number of lumpy white guys of a certain age. Not so with “Gladiator.” That role belonged to Crowe and Crowe alone. From the opening moments of the film as Maximus faces down the barbarian Pict hordes to his final encounter in the ring with Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), Crowe projects the right mix of gravitas and vulnerability. And while I think Crowe’s performance is the spine that makes the whole movie work, the reason the movie is great is because of the work that Phoenix does.
Honestly, until I recently rewatched the film, I had started to let the constant dismissal of this film affect my opinion of it. I started to assume that I had been too enthusiastic when it first came out simply because it was nice to see an action film with some epic flair. Recently I set aside and evening and watched the movie on Blu-ray, and by the time it finished, I was genuinely angry at the way this film has been downgraded simply because it became a big hit that won awards. Once something is a Best Picture winner, it seems like it becomes essential for film nerds to take the opposite position. It’s just one of the many reasons the Oscars bug me fundamentally. More often than not, instead of serving to celebrate how many good things happen in a given year of film, the Oscars become a reason to argue, and they set good movies up to be more harshly judged simply because they’ve been anointed. As soon as you call something the “Best Picture,” someone will tie themselves in knots to prove it isn’t.
“Gladiator” is an enormously focused film, and part of what makes it work is that relentless sense of focus. Maximus is betrayed. Maximus wants revenge. Maximus kills everyone between him and Commodus. Something that simple sounds like it should be easy to get right, but that’s rarely the case. Commodus could easily just be a standard cookie-cutter bad guy, but the way Phoenix plays him is riveting. He is tortured, miserable in his own skin, and the scene he plays with Richard Harris early in the film where he ends up killing him has to be one of the finest moments Phoenix has had on film so far. The desire to prove yourself to your father is a natural one, but it is so corrupted, so twisted in Commodus, that even after he kills his father with his bare hands, he is still driven by that same need. Scene after scene, Phoenix plays his role as a raw nerve, laying fully exposed, just barely in control of himself. It’s harrowing work, and it makes him far more than just a cartoon bad guy. By the time he stands in the gladiator arena opposite Maximus, the two of them locked into a fight to the death, the stakes are entirely personal. I prefer that to the way most modern action movies feel like the stakes have to be the fate of the entire world every single time. That never feels as compelling, as necessary. In “Gladiator,” everything is personal, and it elevates this past being just about “good” and “bad.”
Looking at the way Scott used visual effects to bring the world of “Gladiator” to life, he wasn’t the first guy playing with the tools, but this was a pretty major step precisely because it’s not a fantasy or a science-fiction film. The movie feels like Scott was pushing his effects team right to the edge of what was possible in 2000, and he turns that bleeding-edge technical work into a stylistic choice. “Gladiator” doesn’t look entirely real, but it is the right kind of heightened reality. He uses it to marry his real locations to his sets, and he uses it to create scale that he couldn’t otherwise afford. This movie helped sell the idea of filmmaking on an epic scale to a new generation of filmmakers. We’ll never have another David Lean, able to mount a production the size of a small army all on real locations, but if filmmakers are smart about how they use the tools they have today, they can make films feel like they are still being made with that same level of ambition.
Most importantly, every single action sequence in the film plays a specific purpose, and they are each shot in a way that is very clear, visually laying out both geography and purpose so that the audience always has a clear sense of how the scenes play out. I am fed up with the modern trend towards shooting action in a way that obscures rather than revealing. Scott stages the giant battle at the beginning of the film with the same clarity that he shoots the individual battles in the arena. It feels like anyone who imitated “Gladiator,” and there has been plenty of that in the 13 years since it was released, took the wrong lessons from it. It would be easy to lay the blame at Scott’s feet for every movie since “Gladiator” that has featured frantically-shot action in front of green-screened backdrops, but looking at these action scenes, every single one plays out with a clear beginning, middle, and end. I wish more directors would take their cues from the great work Scott does here. It would mean we could actually follow the narrative of action scenes, something many directors seem dead set against at this point.
The other thing I want to single out here is the score by Hans Zimmer. Like many composers, there are ideas and themes and techniques that he re-uses from film to film, and there are times where it feels like he just cuts and pastes sections of his scores in new films. But when he’s on his game, Zimmer can create a powerful atmosphere, and “Gladiator” remains one of his best overall pieces of work. Combined with an editing rhythm that puts us into Maximus’s headspace, the score is grand and powerful and makes fantastic use of Lisa Gerrard’s voice. It’s interesting to note that it was a fairly controversial score with some because of how heavily it leans on electronic elements. I personally love it when what you’re seeing and what you’re hearing don’t exactly sync up. I don’t buy that movies have to be scored only with instruments that would have been available at the time. What matters to me is the emotion that the music conveys, and like the film itself, the soundtrack is deeply felt.
Very much a product of the moment when it was made, “Gladiator” definitely has some rough technical edges, but it remains engrossing because of the two central performances and because of the very simple shape of the story itself. It is pointless to debate if something did or didn’t “deserve” to be declared Best Picture, but it is equally pointless to simply run something down because it became enormously popular. “Gladiator” deserves to be revisited, and it remains a high point in terms of performance for both Crowe and Phoenix. It’s worth taking a look back at this one this year as Ridley Scott prepares his take on the Moses story with “Exodus” and Russell Crowe heeds God’s warning in “Noah.”
Every Monday, I’ll put up a new “Movie Rehab,” and at the end of the column, I’ll give you a heads-up about what film will be discussed the following week. Next Monday, we’re going to take a look at a movie that Warner Archive just recently released on Blu-ray, a film that seems to be almost completely overlooked these days, something that is doubly mystifying when you consider how beloved Jeff Bridges has become in pop culture.
I hope you’ll join me here on January 13th when we dig in for a discussion of Peter Weir’s “Fearless.”
I recall not liking this as a best picture winner in its year but, looking at the nominees from 2000, the only one I’d pick ahead of it now is, maybe, “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.” While I still really like “Traffic,” it seems to have aged poorly for a lot of viewers.
Great article! I personally love this movie and think it holds up remarkably well. Ridley Scott may not make gold every time, but he certainly knocked it out of the park with this one. This is a great column idea and I look forward to future installments. They tried this over at AICN and it fizzled fast.
You advocate for a movie when you give it a positive review. You should revisit the titles you hated that were popular and see if you can understand why others thing so much of what you think so little of.
Gladiator’s a fine movie when I saw it opening weekend. And not something I care to watch when it shows repeatedly every year on cable. I don’t think people dislike it as much as they know it isn’t essential casual viewing unless you’re an avid fan.
By the way: I’m bloody curious did you ever review Beloved (1998)? Harry Knowles declared it the worst movie of 1998. That’s a movie that deserves reevaluation because people assume its a failed vanity project.
Good to know you read the book. Are you not a fan of the book because of the book or the author in general?
Fantastic idea for a column, and GLADIATOR’s a great pick to start it off. I have never understood the revisionist history mentality that crops up with regard to widely popular movies and Oscar winners, and the slowly growing backlash over GLADIATOR is particularly baffling to me.
It’s a massive film, hugely entertaining, and with a focus on character that – as you pointed out, Drew – is what really carries the day. I honestly don’t know what more people could want from the movie.
I actually re-watched this recently
and was also surprised by how good Phoenix’s performance was. I remember wondering why we don’t still talk about it as one of his greatest in light of his recent successes.
(Sorry about the double-post, I accidentally hit enter on the first one while typing.)
I wouldn’t change a thing about this movie. It’s just about perfect at being what it’s supposed to be.
As good as Gladiator is, Scott topped it with Kingdom of Heaven. Unfortunately, most people saw the theatrical cut and not the far superior Director’s Cut.
I’d love to see a column like this devoted to the director’s cut of “Kingdom of Heaven.” I saw it in the theater, and I own the director’s cut release, and it’s one of the starker contrasts for that type of thing I’ve seen. I didn’t particularly hate the theatrical cut, but it’s clear the editing approach for that movie was “remove all scenes that gave the plot context.”
Oooh, I just thought Gladiator / Kingdom of Heaven (Director’s Cut) / Exodus triple feature when the movie comes out! I’ll get in on that!
I think the DC of KINGDOM OF HEAVEN is quite clearly the most drastic director’s cut ever, since it takes a mediocre movie and makes it into a masterpiece. In my opinion, anyway.
I’m looking forward to the KoH:DC article, Drew, I wrote a whole thing about how I thought you should include it in this column, and then I looked into the comments and found this thread.
In summation, here’s what I was thinking:
-If there was a significant backlash against “Gladiator”, it might actually have hurt this one, in terms of box office but also in terms of how determined Ridley would be to stick to his guns.
-There were a couple of other historical epics that preceded KoH that underperformed (“Alexander” and “Troy”), and perhaps they were more directly responsible than Gladiator, but I think there was a bit of “epic-fatigue” at the time.
-I don’t even want to acknowledge the existence of the Theatrical Cut her, but I HAVE TO because that is the one most people have seen and that is how they think they know the film. They don’t. There’s a night/day difference, and that is why the film needs “movie rehab”.
-It’s a pretty interesting story in and of itself, about how the DC got shortened by 45mins before release, and it could make for pretty good discussion topics as well – what happened, how come Ridley agreed and should he even have agreed?
-The difference 45 minutes make. I agree with @ColinJ, it does take a mediocre movie and turns it into something epic and complex and muscular, both modern timeless, and I get a David Lean “vibe” off it somehow. Can’t really put my finger on why, because it’s been a while since I saw it. Maybe I’ll double feature “Lawrence” and “Kingdom” this weekend?
It is like the good Oscar winner… not sure why anybody would feel the need to “rehab” it.
Drew,
Longtime lurker here. This seems like a solid column and I hope it nets you the kind of commenting community you’re after. I’ll do what I can to help. Let’s hope this shapes up more like Badass Digest than, uh, AICN.
I remember being absolutely floored when Gladiator came out (I was 17–prime age for this material), but I haven’t thought much of it in recent years. Perhaps it’s because the movie is sort of a trifle–fun and well-crafted, but lacking in staying power. Or perhaps its because Lord of the Rings and various other sword-and0sandal epics (i.e., Clash of the Titans, 300, the Immortals, and even Spartacus on Starz) have overshadowed or borrowed from it so much that it feels less innovative and essential. I agree that it’s an impeccably made and entertaining movie, and deserving of a rediscovery.
That said, for me, the elephant in the room is Scott’s other epic, Kingdom of Heaven: The Director’s Cut. I’ve watched, recommended, and thought about that movie a lot more than I have Gladiator. Kingdom of Heaven managed the task of feeling both timeless and timely, in that it married classic Hollywood epic film-making with a subversive meditation on and criticism of religious violence and western adventurism in the middle east. It’s a shame that movie was brutally cut to pieces by shortsighted bean counters, because the full-length movie is nothing short of a masterpiece. Just my two cents, but I think it is much more deserving of a rehab column than Gladiator.
Keep up the good work. I look forward to future installments.
“(…)every single action sequence in the film plays a specific purpose, and they are each shot in a way that is very clear, visually laying out both geography and purpose so that the audience always has a clear sense of how the scenes play out.”
I really hope Vern shows up in the comments, since he always critized the action scenes for being the complete opposite of what you described.
Anyway. 5 years of HitFix? Wow, it feels much longer (in a good way). Sure, there were some declines in quality recently (like that awful “Riot” section, which I had to block in my browser, because that “cosplayer butts” article it pissed me off way too much. Or way too many clips from and articles about Trash TV, that are obviously just there for cheap click bait.), but all in all this site shaped up nicely.
Completely agree about Riot. It’s terrible and not funny. In any way shape or form.
What a misstep for a site that’s pretty much hit .350* for its career.
*HOF-worthy BA for my nerds here who don’t get a baseball reference). ;-)
I feel the same way as Vern, apparently. Granted, I haven’t watched the film since its initial release, but I’ve never understood the praise of the action scenes in the film. I always felt they were Gladiator’s biggest weakness. Choppy, poorly edited and hard to follow.
The question of anachronism (or, more importantly, perceived anachromism)in film scores is an interesting one. I agree that it doesn’t really matter whether a score is accurate to the time period, but by choosing to write an anachronistic score you open it up to a matter of stylistic taste – which can negatively affect the movie if you don’t like the style it’s written in.
Two contrasting examples for me would be Chinatown and 12 Years a Slave. Chinatown is my favourite film, and I love Goldsmith’s intentionally anachronistic score. On the other hand, I didn’t really connect with 12 Years a Slave, and I think that the ultra-modern approach Zimmer took to scoring it had a bit to do with that.
I never understand the criticism of anachronistic synthesized scores. A classical score by a full orchestra would have been just as anachronistic. Would you have preferred a Gladiator score played only on reed flutes, lyres and drums?
I’m not saying the problem with the sythesised scores is that they are anachronistic, my problem is simply that I don’t like the style that some of them are written in.
I mean, actual “period appropriate” scores are usually anything but. Otherwise it would just be really loud, tuneless horns and drums for Ancient Rome/Ancient Greece movies, Gregorian chants for all medieval movies, etc.
Big orchestral scores would be right out, in instrumentation and arrangement, let alone in style.
Saving Private Ryan and Gladiator changed action films forever.
That’s a great idea and mission statement for a column. Have you guys at HitFix thought about upgrading (or downgrading?) to Disqus? Might attract more active commenters. Or maybe not? I don’t know.
I’m totally with you on GLADIATOR and your summary of the Scott reception in general. I don’t wanna get into PROMETHEUS again (shush, away with you!) but I recently rewatched the KINGDOM OF HEAVEN DC to see how it holds up. Oh boy, the pacing.
I mean, I still like the movie. But there’s hardly any real narrative momentum up until the second half. Just a protagonist who ‘seeks forgiveness in the Holy Land’ – which is way too vague and non-dramatic an aim to rally behind as an audience.
Quite the opposite with GLADIATOR, as you’ve eloquently explained in your article.
As for the music – yep, the soundtrack is great. Its best parts are borrowed though. It’s certainly appropriate to rehash ‘Mars, Bringer Of War’, considering the setting of the movie. Still…
On a sidenote: Man, I can’t wait for EXODUS. I reeeally hope Scott and crew will knock this one out of the park. They have to. THE TEN COMMANDMENTS looms large…
I’m glad you brought up how Gladiator and Kingdom of Heaven differ with respect to narrative momentum and character motivation. I can see why the more introverted, meandering KOH would turn off viewers but, for me, that’s what makes the film so interesting. It’s like an anti-epic: the hero is kind of unlikable and vaguely suicidal; his goal is to find inner peace rather than achieve revenge or enact major political or social change; he tends to drift through the story and tends to act only when forced to; he’s more at odds with his supposed allies than his presumed enemies; and he “wins” in the end by surrendering and essentially accepting exile. It’s fascinating.
Gladiator, by contrast, is almost an epic on steroids: it marries the sword-and-sandal film-making in Spartacus and Ben-Hur with amped up, modern action film-making. It’s entertaining as hell, but feels less… I don’t know, substantial maybe?
“Kingdom of Heaven,” even (maybe especially) the director’s cut, plays like a movie that really wants to be a mini-series or even a TV series. It meanders around trying to create a world and play with themes that the momentum of the plot has to hastily cobble together a resolution for in order to accommodate the story ending before it runs past the four-hour mark. It’s best when it’s just kinda hangin’ out in Jerusalem watching how that world operates, and when characters are having conversations in rooms or tents. The action sequences are awesome, because it’s a Ridley Scott movie, but unlike something like “Gladiator” it really lives in between rather than during the big set pieces.
This is why I rewatch it often, but I’d agree “Gladiator” is structurally a better movie. I still prefer “Kingdom of Heaven,” though.
The idea that people have soured on Gladiator baffles me. This is one of my favorite movies and before I really started getting interested in movies and cinema for more than popcorn/mindless entertainment value I was convinced that Gladiator was the only good nominee, let alone winner, of Best Picture throughout the early and mid 2000s. Obviously, that is a misinformed statement that I completely turned around on after I grew up (I was only 12 years old in 2000 and saw the movie for the first time around the age of 15.)
With it being one of my favorite films I have watched it multiple times and still find myself drawn to the gravity of the performances by both Crowe and Phoenix. Let’s not forget to mention that Crowe won Best Actor and Phoenix was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for this film.
Additionally, which may be because I don’t find myself surrounded by many other movie enthusiasts, cinephiles, etc. but I have a hard time thinking of people I know that don’t like Gladiator. I think the average moviegoer sees Gladiator as a better representation of a Best Picture winner than most of the winners from 2000-present (other than LOTR: Return of the King) because it was both a commercial and critical hit. No other movie (again, other than LOTR: ROTK) has won Best Picture while also ranking in the top 5 in yearly gross. Gladiator was 4th in 2000 earning over $187, which it accomplished with the earning-potential-barrier R rating.
Drew, I think the idea for this column is great and I hope that you will join us for the conversations taking place in the comments.
I’ll never forget the summer of 2000 first time I ever enjoyed a movie enough to see it multiple times in the theater. Even after my third viewing I was still leaving the theater satisfied. To this day I still think Traffic should have swept but the dismissal this film receives is ridiculous…
Love this Drew, and a strong choice. I guess I’m wondering, what are the common critiques/reasons for dismissing the film? I’ve always loved it, the Crowe, the score, scale as appropriate.
Love the idea for the column, I guess I’ll have to watch Fearless before next week!
Perhaps the original Batman could be on the list? In the post-Nolan world of Batman…taking a look at the first take on Batman could be really interesting. Especially for those of us that might have just missed it in theaters, and teens/college kids that can’t imagine a world before it.
I actually think a lot of what turns people off to Gladiator is Phoenix’s performance. When I first saw the movie, it was the one thing that didn’t sit well with me at the time (granted, I was 17). And having seen it dozens of times since then (unlike one of the other commentators, I think it’s eminently rewatchable on basic cable, if only because the plot has an excellent narrative propulsion that always hooks me), I think my initial discomfort was with the way Phoenix played Commodus. Specifically, he didn’t play him as a tough/cold/angry bad guy in the way you see most villains of his kind portrayed. Instead, he played him as someone who was weak, insecure (and aware of his insecurity) and just generally uncomfortable. In hindsight, that makes him a much more interesting character, but at the time, I’m not sure I appreciated what he was doing there.
This is an interesting suggestion. I don’t know if I 100% buy it though, but I like where you’re going. I think most brilliant performances challenge the audience to some extent. There’s an emotional edge to Phoenix’s character here that may have simply turned some off, but from what I’ve seen, most of the nay-saying isn’t really at Phoenix’s expense, but is more of a rebellion against Scott and Crowe. Or a perceived slight against Crouching Tiger or Traffic.
I was definitely confused and even irritated by Phoenix’s performance , did not really understand it at the time. And I did not like/get the dreamy sad ending. Nevertheless loved Gladiator the first couple of viewings, but I remember watching it a few years ago and being somewhat underwhelmed. Since than my look at and knowledge about movies has changed significantly, so I now very much look forward to seeing the movie and Phoenix’s performance in a new light and have a feeling I will love it and it will restore or probably increase my initial love of the movie.
Getting older and watching countless movies can have such an enormous effect on ones movie experience. As can, unfortunately seeing lesser movies of the same director. It is not fair but KoH and especially Robin Hood are the reason certain people look more critical at Gladiator and gives them “an excuse” to sound smart in hindsight.
Great column Drew. Love the film. In regards to Bridges, you are talking about Peter Weir’s masterpiece, Fearless. Better than anything else he has done as an actor.
With respect, you wrote “Sure, we’ve got several people who comment regularly, but what I’d really love to see is more conversation.”
Drew, it’s hard to have a conversation when you attack anyone who disagrees with you (and ban them to boot).
Speaking of your early reviews…why can’t you wait to post the review a day or two before release?
As for Gladiator, you mention people who dislike the movie, writing “I see people dismiss the film.”
Who are these people? 77% of the reviews on Rotten Tomatoes are positive. So what are you talking about? Who is running down this movie? The general consensus is that Gladiator IS a good movie. Entertainment Weekly put it on its end-of-the-decade, “best-of” list.
I am not trying to pick a fight here, I just don’t understand who the bogeymen are who dislike it?
As a regular reader and commenter I could not disagree more. I’ve never seen any evidence of that sort of behaviour. However, reading your comment, with its sour tone and cheap shot, I can see why your comments annoy people.
I’m part of the crowd that dismisses “Gladiator” as a Best Picture winner but that’s only because I found “Crouching Tiger” superior that year. “Gladiator” to this day remains the perfect example of the “good” Ridley Scott.
I think I must be the only internet film nerd who dislikes Crouching Tiger. I just don’t “get it.” Everyone else seems to see this epic with great characters, incredible fight scenes, and beautiful scenery. I, on the other hand, see a movie with unrelatable characters, silly-looking fight scenes, and an impenetrable plot. And I say this as someone who generally enjoys Ang Lee’s work and loves a lot of martial arts films. After 15 years and 3 viewings, I still don’t know what I’m missing. I wish I understood. I want to see the “Crouching Tiger” everyone else does.
I also kinda started disliking the film only because it “stole” Crouching Tiger’s Oscar(I was 12 at the time, I’ve matured). Now I love both of these films and especially Crouching Tiger, which just works for me on so many different levels it’s unreal. At first I loved it because the action scenes are amazing, but recently it’s the “love story” between Chow Yun Fat and Michelle Yeoh that does it for me as well. A fantastic movie. But Gladiator is fantastic as well, just not quite at the same level for me.
I seem to remember it as a year for great movies. And while I still prefer “Crouching Tiger,” “Gladiator” is also among my favorites. I don’t care that later films and series mimicked it to death. It still feels innovative to me because it did something with the technology in the same way Jurassic Park did: it showed me something I’d never seen before. And the performances and music were great. It ties things up a bit too tidy in that final fight sequence. Commodus entering the arena still feels a movie moment and less like what that kind of character would do.
I unreservedly love this movie and I think you may have hit the nail on the head in suggesting that the characters’ emotional through-lines are what make this movie great. Emotion on a personal level portrayed on epic scale.
Also, I love Traffic and Crouching Tiger, and sure, either one of those could have won best picture that year, but this is still a fantastic movie regardless of any perceived slight to those movies.
Were this “Movie Rehab by Luke”, I’d write a defense for Avatar, a consistently beautiful and enthralling film which in time has become the posterboy for bad storytelling and the subject of lame jokes.
Steve Martin’s version of The Pink Panther. An absolutely hilarious comedy with a bad reputation because of incessant comparisons to the originals.
Going back a few decades, the Marx Brothers’ Room Service. Somehow considered a lesser offering, but it’s as funny as Day at the Races, Duck Soup, and Night at the Opera.
King’s Speech. An unfortunate recipient of Oscar backlash.
Room Service is definitely worth watching, if only to see a story retrofitted for the Marx Bros. instead of an original concoction.
I didn’t like Avatar when it came out, Luke, so I disagree with you there.
Cameron’s last two scripts have been filled with the most derivative dialogue, complete with unoriginal and unconvincing characters.
Yes, I’m talking about Titanic as well as Avatar.
If we want to talk about a blockbuster film undeserving Best Picture, why don’t we talk about that elephant in the room?
It’s not that I miss the Jim Cameron who made Terminator, The Abyss, and True Lies (because I do), it’s that the Titanic and Avatar Jim Cameron could’ve used healthier use of editing.
During the script-writing and post-production process, both.
Both the scripts and final cut for Titanic and Avatar are filled with so much unnecessary excess and largesse, they’re unseemly.
You know what’s a good measure of a film over 2 hours? Do you check your watch, at any time, while you’re in the theater.
I lost count at cell-phone clock checks for Avatar at 5.
I think Room Service is the Marx Brothers film with the funniest non-Margaret Dumont straights. Both Frank Albertson’s Leo Davis (the Zeppo/Allan Jones role) and Donald MacBridge’s Wagner (the villain) are absolutely hilarious characters. I think a lot of this is because the parts were written as independent comedic roles, rather than as mere scenery for the Marx Brothers.
I am an unabashed and unapologetic defender of Avatar.
I think in 10 years, we’ll need a Cloud Atlas rehab. I simply can’t fathom that people will be more divided on that movie as time goes on.
I think most of the backlash against a lot of recent Oscar winners is that the voting seems to transparently political over the last few decades. I’m sure it has ALWAYS been political, but honestly, when was the last time a truly relevant film won Best Picture. One could make a case for “Return of the King”, but before that, in my opinion the last time was “Braveheart” in 1995. Not that NONE of the winners in the intervening years haven’t been good, but good movies shouldn’t win that particular award. GREAT ones should, and the GREATEST films, for the last 20 years, keep getting pushed aside by better Oscar campaigns, which is massively disillusioning. Again, I know this isn’t anything new in the film industry, but it has just become so much more blatant.
I have to wonder if some of the souring/backlash for Gladiator is tied in some way to the backlash against Russell Crowe. It’s not rational to create or hold a grudge against a movie just because the actor who played the protagonist decided to expose his inner d’bag, but then again, people aren’t exactly rational.
Great idea for a regular column, by the way. As someone who’s regularly read for years, but never commented, it’s motivating enough to tempt me out of lurkerdom.
I think you must be at least partially right on that. Somewhere in the mid-00s, Crowe’s box office draw plummeted and it retroactively diminished or altogether erased all the good work he’d done. Along with Gladiator, Master & Commander and 3:10 to Yuma seem to have completely disappeared from the public consciousness, even though they’re legitimately successful movies featuring great lead performances from Crowe. You could make the same case (to a lesser extent) for Cinderella Man and American Gangster. This column could probably reexamine Crowe’s work from 1997 to 2007 exclusively and occupy itself well into the Spring.
Drew – Well, this one alone got me to sign up, so yay you. :-)
YayMayorBee – Good point about Crowe’s other works also taking potential hits (and the column inches a retrospective on him could provide). 3:10 to Yuma seemed to thrive almost in spite of Crowe, not because of him, IIRC.
While Hollywood will never admit, they hate upsets at the Oscars or movies that go against their rules of what an award winning movie should be. When Gladiator was released in May of 2000, it was a box office success but at the time it wasn’t a movie people were calling a serious Oscar contender. Even at the end of the year, most critics didn’t have the film on their best of the year list (Roger Ebert was probably the most vocal critic against the movie). It wasn’t until it won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture-Drama that the movie started gaining serious momentum with the Academy voters. Even then most experts didn’t pick Gladiator to win the big award. When Gladiator did win the big award, it started off an online bandwagon of naysayers willing to delegitimize its win. It probably didn’t help that Russell Crowe was in the news during that time and not in a good way. Heck, people to this day still blame Crowe for ruining Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid’s marriage but that’s another story.
As for Gladiator winning, I think one critic put it best when he said in a year where there’s no clear frontrunner, voters will often opt to vote for whatever the epic film of that year was. In 2000, that was an easy choice.
Great choice for the first movie. I agree with you that Phoenix makes this movie. He may be one of the greatest movie villians ever in the sense that you REALLY hate him as a viewer. A lot of villians you laugh at or sometimes root for, but never did I feel that way about Commodus.
A suggestion for another Movie Rehab down he line: “Forrest Gump.” Talk about maligned movies post-Best Picture win.
What!?
Forrest Gump already has popularity, success and critical acclaim. It’s in the National Film Registry too, so it will be around long after we’re pushing up daisies. Shouldn’t Drew be saving this column for movies that haven’t had a fair shake?
Yes of course it’s had success but many (I don’t share this opinion) have dismissed “Gump” since its Best Picture as sentimental drivel and because they much prefer “Pulp Fiction” and “Shawshank.”
Yeah, I think it’s unlikely we’ll see Drew writing a defense of “Forrest Gump” anytime soon unless he’s completely changed his opinion of the film since he originally reviewed it.
One of those films that I disliked at first – it was probably too overhyped on the ‘net (like your old site!). Anyway, saw it again a couple of years ago and apart from the scene involving CGI / fake tigers, I really enjoyed it.
Pffh. When people badmouth an Oscar winner, it’s not because the movie is unworthy. 90% of the time it’s because their own horse got beat,(not that the critics can agree what the winner should have been). I’ve heard people rip apart “No Country for Old Men” as crap, just because they’re still upset “There Will
be Blood” didn’t get the Oscar instead.
I’ve suddenly remembered that there’s a director’s cut of Gladiator. Has anybody seen it? Is it any good? I’ve always been hesitant to check it out because the theatrical cut works so well as is (unlike Kingdom of Heaven). I remember the deleted scenes on the DVD being really interesting, but I always wondered whether they really improved the movie once reintegrated, or if they just killed the momentum.
As an aside, speaking of the DVD/BLU, if you haven’t listened to Scott’s director’s commentary, you should. It’s really interesting and informative.
The Gladiator DC adds a little more blood and the deleted scenes back into the narrative. Ridley Scott begins the movie by saying the director’s cut is the version that was released in theaters and that this version just contains everything they shot, most of which was removed for pacing reasons.
I love the idea of this column. I love revisiting my favorite movies and how they continue to impact you long after your first experience with them. Couldn’t agree more on Gladiator, and I’m looking forward to your Fearless revisit. It’s one I probably need to see again.
Cool idea for a column and looking forward to reading more installments, especially your take on the Kingdom of Heaven director’s cut. I remember you raving about it at the end of 2005 in AICN. I enjoy that movie more and more with each viewing.
I still love Gladiator. I just wish the majority of the sword and sandal flicks that followed in the years after were good! Any thoughts on doing a Movie Rehab on the director’s cut of Troy? The difference between the theatrical/DC is not as drastic as Kingdom of Heaven, but I think it’s an upgrade.
This is a great idea. I am like several other commenters, a very regular reader who doesn’t participate often, but in the spirit of things, I’m going to start making more of an effort, because I do love having a place to go to read about and discuss film and Hitfix, and specifically your posts are one of my favorite places to do so.
I’m actually really surprised to hear that Gladiator is maligned….I can’t recall running into anyone who feels that way, so this was interesting for me. In the case of people hating on it, it’s a great choice, and an easy one to defend because it’s an incredible movie and it’s easily one of the best things (the best?) Scott has made in the last decade or so.
I particularly want to single out how much I agree about the editing of the action sequences and the score. I could not agree more about the editing and I absolutely cannot stand the Greengrass-shaky cam style….one of the reasons I really enjoyed Haywire (another unfairly maligned movie, IMO) was the way the fight scenes were shot; no frills, no music, just pure brute force. Anyhow, the score is something I still tune into on a somewhat regular basis as well, and the emotion of it, especially in the scenes when he’s in Paradise really ring true for me.
Never really been a fan of this one, myself. Well-acted, looks good, but it’s just hollow. It doesn’t have anything to say about violence or death, despite trafficking in both for two hours with po-faced solemnity. “What we do in life echoes in eternity”? What the hell does that even mean? I get that “life” and “eternity” are words that mean important concepts, and that “echoes” is a neat poetic verb, but together it’s just meaningless, or so vague as to mean anything.
That sums up the film for me.
But I’m looking forward to the series in the future.
Our behavior and deeds in life will determine what people will say about us after we are long gone.
While historic melodrama are usually full of trite proclamations, this seems pretty straightforward to me.
But how does that relate to what happens in the film? Who is the “we”? Maximus? Commodus? The crowd? Roman society in general? How does what happens in the film relate to my, or any other audience member’s, life today?
I mean, what is the film’s attitude towards killing? Is violence taken in the name of revenge justified? What, exactly, is the film’s POV on the difference between violence used for vengeance, violence used for war, violence used for entertainment, or violence used to further one’s social rise?
“How does what happens in the film relate to my, or any other audience member’s, life today?”
Do you not see the comparisons between what the Roman government did to distract its citizens and how popular culture today seems to fill the same niche for our society? People know more about the lives of the Kardashians or about certain sports teams than they do about the policy makers in government who pass laws that affect us and future generations.
Our arena may not be filled with blood and tigers but our society has an arena nevertheless.
Gladiator is awesome! Great supporting roles too! Love the fight scenes, they are epic! Side note- Fearless rocks…Jeff Bridges is the man and Rosie Perez owns it in that movie!
Is it TUCKER? IS IT TUCKER?!?
Anyway, this was on TV the other day, and it’s surprising just how much punch the ending still packs. This is blockbuster action rooted in character and emotion. Weird that this lesson keeps getting taught over and over, and the suits in charge still can’t seem to figure it out.
I seem to recall that I felt the “You killed my family and now I will kill you” plot device was very tired and thin, especially for a movie pretending to be epic. I also rolled my eyes at the gladiator fighting a Roman emperor for revenge. I also get bugged when a movie chooses to use a historical character but changes them too much. Commodus did fight gladiators (just not to the death) but was strangled in his bath by an assassin. If you want to tell a different story, just call the Emperor Schmendrickus or something. After it was over, I didn’t understand the wide acclaim. It reminded me of The Patriot in that regard and I hated that movie.
As to Scott’s genius…Alien, Blade Runner, and Kingdom of Heaven (DC) are great. Black Hawk Down and Matchstick Men are good. Everything else I could take or leave. Prometheus…yikes.
I love this film, unabashedly so. Maybe my circle of friends is small, but I don’t know anyone who doesn’t like Gladiator, Drew.
Which is weird, because I know plenty of snobs who dislike all kinds of blockbuster films, yet Gladiator, amongst a few others, always escaped their wrath.
Gladiator always makes me think of my Grandfather, who loved this film as a throwback to the epic movies he loved watching in the 50s and 60s. Spartacus, Ben Hur, and the like.
I know I’m not really adding much here, because I’m agreeing with you, but I think everything works. The script. The directing. The acting. And yes, especially Zimmer’s score, which is one of my favorite of his (along with The Lion King and TDK).
One performance you’re leaving out that I believe is also excellent, is Connie Nielsen as Lucilla.
If you think about it, she is placed in an almost thankless set of circumstances, playing a part that doesn’t survive the Bechdel Test within 2 seconds of her appearance on screen, yet she creates a strong woman who makes hard choices in the film, first to have her creepy, incestious brother killed, then to betray the plot to save her own son. While not as showy a performance as Phoenix or Crowe, she is fantastic, especially when all of her machinations are lain bare and she is beaten by her brother, told she is basically to be his love puppet. You can see her will break, and it’s heart-breaking, and it’s great acting.
So, in a film that’s being underrated or dismissed by some very misguided people, let’s also not forget a great, nuanced performance by the female lead who’s overshadowed by her more showy male costars.
First movie Aussie actor, second Aussie director, good times for us downunder!
Im Sorry…I have to roll my eyes whenerever “Moriarity” says he will have some new column up on a schedule…I think Im still waiting for him to finish the 90’s list. He will never keep it up..love ya Drew!!
I haven’t really heard Gladiator trashed too much, so this felt like an odd one to kick off with. That said, I can see how people may trash it for the reason you give.
And rather than a pure defense/praise, which this feels like to me, would also love to hear a bit more in depth look at the issues and problems of these films that either now come up or were responsible for its bad reputation. You mention how Gladiator has rough technical edges, but would love to hear more about those (though I see you’ve discussed them a bit in comments.)
Personally, I agree with your praise, but I also felt like the plot felt a little disjointed – for example: the Connie Nielsen character feels scheming and vain at the beginning, but shifts radically by the end; the abrupt end to the slave revolt; I seem to recall that the plot was tweaked a lot in post and that feels like it comes up.
That said, the movie’s still quite strong and when it works, it’s great. Just would love to have a more through revisiting for future entries where the bad is discussed alongside the good. Sometimes what worked at the time doesn’t work now or vice-versa.
On a side note, I’m particularly a fan of a deleted scene where Joaquin Phoenix hacks away at busts of former emperors, including his father. May not belong in the film, but he does great work in it.
BTW, for future entries, for some reason most of Sam Mendes back catalogue comes to mind. American Beauty most obviously – as it feels like it’s fallen VERY out of vogue – but also Road to Perdition, which I recall people loving but haven’t heard much about lately, and also Jarhead, which got a mixed reaction but may play better nowadays…
Great column idea!
What a great idea for a column, Drew. And what a great film to start with. Gladiator is still one of my all-time favourite historical epics. Kingdom of Heaven (DC) is the better Scott film (and I love it to death), but Gladiator is way more entertaining, and for me, more easily rewatchable.
And may I say it (!) – one of the big things that elevates the film is that Russell Crowe is a much more enigmatic leading man than Orlando Bloom.
But from the first time that I saw it, Phoenix’s Commodus was just “Wow!”. His portrayal was definitely against type, and he sells it as just the kind of half-crazy, half-tragic Roman Emperor I could imagine really having lived at the time.
And don’t get me started on the score. It is still in my top five, along with classics like Ennio Morricone’s score for the The Mission, and Howard Shore’s LOTR scores, and I put it on regularly. Never get tired of it.
Speaking of LOTR, that could be another potential candidate for rehab (although probably not in as much need of it as Gladiator or Kingdom of Heaven). It has kind of become fashionable to hate on it of late, especially with the lukewarm reception of the Hobbit films from some quarters.
In terms of Ridley Scott films, even Prometheus is worth a revisit (as evidenced by some of the abuse it is getting in these comments). It is a deeply flawed film with some serious story issues, but it has some redeeming qualities, and I had a great time at the cinema with it. I still think the medi-pod scene is one of the most memorable scenes in cinema from the last decade, worthy of comparison with the original chest-burster scene in Alien.
Another (flawed) film I can think of worthy of some rehab love is Peter Jackson’s King Kong. The backlash against that one is immense, and yet, and yet…
Drew, I’ve ebeen reading your columns since the Moriarty days (first time commenting though), and I’ve always respected your aproach to film criticism. Don’t ever change! I absolutely love Gladiator myself. I agree that what alternately makes Phoenix’s performance great/polarizing is the ‘ickiness’ factor. Incestual overtones are about as offputting as it gets. But if people can get past that, they would see a truly magnificent performance, one that ranks with the greatest movie villains of the past 25 years at least.
Imagine if you will a packed midnight screening of Gladiator in the Empire Leicester Square. Opening weekend. It still stands as one of the finest experiences in a cinema I will ever enjoy. There was palpable tension in the opening scenes, gasps of horror throughout and by the end the audience was on its feet. The very definition of a wonderful piece of film making.
I am seeing Gladiator in May of this year at the Royal Albert Hall with the Royal Philaharmonic Orchestra playing the score live. I cannot wait.
A typically wonderful piece of writing Drew. Thank you.
Just wanted to chime in and say how awesome this is. I’ll definitely be checking in every Monday to read and try to provide commentary if I can get to the films being discussed that day.
I haven’t seen Gladiator in a couple of years but I recall loving it for its grandeur and the great turn of Phoenix.
I also recall showing my younger brother, about 7 at the time, the scene where he cuts the guys head off because I thought it was so cool. He of course loved it but told our Mom and I got in trouble. Totally worth it though
The thing I find hard to express about how this film works is its tone. You’d think a film that has death on the mind wouldn’t be so entertaining (and it’s not a happy story) but Scott’s films are usually consistent with maintaining a good handle (or balance) of tone even in the cases where the script is faulty.
In a film that reminds us how Roman audiences enjoyed gladitorial slaughter I can’t shake how I was honestly hoping for Maximus to kill Commodus. I recall watching the film in the theater during that final fight and being so wrapped up in tension during the scene. I was silently whispering to myself “Kill him. Please kill him. Kill this s.o.b.”. The film just gets its hooks in you. The key I suppose is Maximus, who maintains honor and dignity from the early stages of his “gladitorial career” where he’s wanting to die from the moments where he won’t deliver the killing blow just to defy Commodus. When it matters, the bloodlust is awakened.
I think there is so much revisonist history especially when it comes to Best Picture winners, because of how often times, the runner-up is the better film. Examples: ’81 Chariots Of Fire vs Reds or Raiders Of The Losst Ark… ’82 Gandhi vs ET, Tootsie or The Verdict….’85 Out Of Africa vs The Color Purple….’94 Forrest Gump vs Shawshank… ’96 English Patient vs Fargo… ’99 Shakespeare In Love vs Saving Private Ryan… The list goes on. While madmen like Harvey Weinstein will continue to buy Oscars, to begin to trash a film because it won Best Picture denegrates what we thought of it prior. Let’s not forget, GLADIATOR was a May release. Try to work off the earlier memories and then come up with theories as to why opinions change.
What I remember most about Gladiator, is going to the theater with my girlfriend of about 2 months (who is now my wife of 12 12 years) on opening day and giving in, and seeing “Where the Heart Is” instead of “Gladiator”. To date, one of the most awful movies I’ve ever seen in a theater. I still bring that story up repeatedly, and she still won’t acknowledge we went to the wrong film.
This is an interesting pick because I first saw this movie at the sneak screening AICN ran a bit before its release in San Francisco. It was a big enough deal that Harry and Drew made the trip up to attend. If I recall correctly there were minor differences in the finished cut.
I was pretty blown away by it at the time, by what I felt was a great performance by Crowe, and a nice return to form for Scott, who hadn’t done anything that interested me since Thelma and Louise.
The movie still held up for me in later viewings (although it’s been awhile now), and still stands up as one of my favorite Scott films. I guess I’m sorta glad they never made that sequel (as batshit crazy as it sounded).