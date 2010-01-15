We Told You So Edition: Jimmy Fallon/Neil Young singing ‘Pants on the Ground”

We warned you: “Pants on the Ground” from the botchy, embarrassing Atlanta audition round for “American Idol” may be a hit.

Jimmy Fallon knows so.

The comedian did his best impression of folk-rock hero Neil Young singing the song, first presented by 62-year-old General Larry Pratt, on his “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” show last night. And the verdiect? Pretty well done.

Fallon’s falsetto was dead on, with a hat pulled over his eyes and harmonica looped around his neck. Check out the video below.

This isn’t the first time the impression’s come up, but it’s a goodie.

