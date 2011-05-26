‘Weeds’ sets Martin Short, Aidan Quinn for Season 7 roles

05.26.11 7 years ago
Showtime has announced a slew of guest stars for the upcoming seventh season of “Weeds.” In addition, the premium cable network also unveiled some key twists in the “Weeds” narrative.
[That last sentence was a warning that if you don’t want to have a couple “Weeds” Season 7 details spoiled, you may want to back away, slowly.]
Production on “Weeds” is currently underway and the half-hour dramedy will return to Showtime on Monday, June 27. 
When we left Nancy Botwin (Mary-Louise Parker) at the end of Season 6, she was surrendering to the FBI for Pilar’s murder. Next season will begin three years later, with Nancy ending a prison sentence and moving into a halfway house in New York City. Having spent years in Copenhagen, Andy (Justin Kirk), Silas (Hunter Parrish) and Shane (Alexander Gould) are heading back to the Big Apple for a family reunion.
Intriguing, right?
Showtime has also revealed that Martin Short will appear in at least three episodes, playing “an eccentric attorney,” while Aidan Quinn is set to at least four episodes as “a charismatic investment firm CEO.” Jennifer Jason Leigh will return for at least four episodes as Nancy’s sister Jill, while Lindsay Sloane is set for six episodes as a conceptual artist who attracts Andy’s attention.
Also guest-starring this season are Pablo Schreiber, David Clennon, Gary Anthony Williams and Olga Sosnovska.

Around The Web

TAGSAidan QuinnMARTIN SHORTSHOWTIMEWEEDS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP