Weekly YouTube Playlist: Animated Tupac and dancing old folks

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Here they are, the best viral videos of the week. This time around, we have an animated interview with Tupac Shakur, the cutest round-up of dancing old people, a sleeping dog confused by a treat, DJ Earworm’s mashup of the best songs of the year, and the most insane wedding ceremony you will ever see.

Want more? Hooray! Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previously:

Weekly YouTube Playlist: One Direction spoofs and soccer-playing turkeys

Weekly YouTube Playlist: Channing Tatum, jingle balls and popcorn pet tricks

Weekly YouTube Playlist: Van Damme, puppies and lesbian sex

Weekly YouTube Playlist: Creepy dolls and babies on Roomba

Follow RIOT on Twitter