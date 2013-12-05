Weekly YouTube Playlist: Animated Tupac and dancing old folks

Here they are, the best viral videos of the week. This time around, we have an animated interview with Tupac Shakur, the cutest round-up of dancing old people, a sleeping dog confused by a treat, DJ Earworm’s mashup of the best songs of the year, and the most insane wedding ceremony you will ever see.
Previously:
