Weekly YouTube Playlist: Channing Tatum, jingle balls and popcorn pet tricks

11.22.13 5 years ago

Another week, another round-up of viral videos. This time around, we’ve got a new music video from Sarah Silverman, an epic spoof of last week’s Jean-Claude Van Damme video courtesy of Channing Tatum, a crazy girl who bungee jumped without a harness, a group of men playing “Jingle Bells” with their testicles, and a terrific dog-cat pet trick.

