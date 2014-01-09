Weekly YouTube Playlist: Comedic Star Trek and polar vortexes

Another week, another round-up of the raddest viral videos. This week’s playlist includes ‘Star Trek’ recut as a goofy comedy, an epic game show blooper of the headbutting variety, a look at the insane consequences of the nation’s polar vortex weather system, Lucy the enterprising beagle, and a really lovely video from the band Califone.
