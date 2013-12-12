Weekly YouTube Playlist: James Bond’s condom and ugly sweaters

Another week, another round up of the best viral videos. This time around we’ve got an adorable little girl signing Christmas songs for her deaf parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger on a coin-operated horsey, puppies with paintbrushes,a great James Bond-themed sketch from Pete Holmes, and JASH’s ugly sweater competition that benefits Stand Up to Cancer.
Want more? Hooray! Subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Previously:
Weekly YouTube Playlist: Animated Tupac and dancing old folks
Weekly YouTube Playlist: One Direction spoofs and soccer-playing turkeys
Weekly YouTube Playlist: Channing Tatum, jingle balls and popcorn pet tricks
Weekly YouTube Playlist: Van Damme, puppies and lesbian sex
Weekly YouTube Playlist: Creepy dolls and babies on Roomba
Follow RIOT on Twitter
Join The Discussion: Log In With