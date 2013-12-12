Weekly YouTube Playlist: James Bond’s condom and ugly sweaters

#Sarah Silverman #James Bond #Arnold Schwarzenegger
12.13.13 5 years ago

Another week, another round up of the best viral videos. This time around we’ve got an adorable little girl signing Christmas songs for her deaf parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger on a coin-operated horsey, puppies with paintbrushes,a great James Bond-themed sketch from Pete Holmes, and JASH’s ugly sweater competition that benefits Stand Up to Cancer.

TAGSArnold SchwarzeneggerJAMES BONDJASHPETE HOLMESpuppuesSARAH SILVERMANWeekly YouTube Playlist

