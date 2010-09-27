Weezer detail initial ‘Blue’ and ‘Pinkerton’ tour dates, ‘Pinkerton’ expanded reissue

Weezer may have just released its newest album “Hurley,” but the band is busily promoting its past.

The alt-rock veterans are preparing a Nov. 2 expanded reissue of its 1996 classic “Pinkerton,” which will include a second disc and 25 tracks of goodies. Included in those are 16 previously unreleased session and live tracks, all the album’s B-sides and various other live cuts of “Pinkerton” songs from festival appearances. The expansion also includes an exclusive photo and an essay from Karl Koch.

This comes in advance of the band’s newly announce Memories Tour — during which, over two nights, Weezer will perform the Blue album (the group’s debut self-titled set) and “Pinkerton” in their entirety. “Memories” is also the title of the band’s most recent single from “Hurley.”

So far, the only dates announced include Nov. 25-26 in Los Angeles, Nov. 29-30 in San Francisco and Dec. 14-15 in Boston. They have also teased New York dates, to be announced. More details below.

Here is the tracklist for the expanded reissue of “Pinkerton”:

DISC ONE

Original Album:

1. Tired Of Sex

2. Getchoo

3. No Other One

4. Why Bother?

5. Across The Sea

6. The Good Life

7. El Scorcho

8. Pink Triangle

9. Falling For You

10. Butterfly

B-Sides and More:

11. You Gave Your Love To Me Softly

12. Devotion

13. The Good Life (Radio Remix)

14. Waiting On You

15. I Just Threw Out The Love Of My Dreams

16. The Good Life (Live and Acoustic)

17. Pink Triangle (Radio Remix)

18. I Swear It’s True*

19. Pink Triangle (Live and Acoustic)



DISC TWO

1. You Won’t Get With Me Tonight*

2. The Good Life (Live at Y100 Sonic Session)*

3. El Scorcho (Live at Y100 Sonic Session)*

4. Pink Triangle (Live at Y100 Sonic Session)*

5. Why Bother? (Live at Reading Festival 1996)*

6. El Scorcho (Live at Reading Festival 1996)*

7. Pink Triangle (Live at Reading Festival 1996)*

8. The Good Life (Live at X96)

9. El Scorcho (Live and Acoustic)*

10. Across The Sea Piano Noodles*

11. Butterfly (Alternate Take)*

12. Long Time Sunshine*

13. Getting Up And Leaving*

14. Tired Of Sex (Tracking Rough)*

15. Getchoo (Tracking Rough)*

16. Tragic Girl*



*Previously unreleased



Here are the initial details on The Memories Tour:

Friday, November 26 Los Angeles, CA Gibson Amphitheater *

Saturday, November 27 Los Angeles, CA Gibson Amphitheater #

o American Express Early On-Sale: September 25 – September 30.

o Tickets on sale to the public: October 1.

Monday, November 29 San Francisco, CA Knob Hill Masonic Auditorium *

Tuesday, November 30 San Francisco, CA Knob Hill Masonic Auditorium #

o American Express Early On-Sale: September 25 – October 2.

o Tickets on sale to the public: October 3.

Tuesday, December 14 Boston, MA Orpheum Theatre *

Wednesday, December 15 Boston, MA Orpheum Theatre #

o American Express Early On-Sale: October 2 – October 8.

o Tickets on sale to the public: October 9.

* Features performance of Weezer aka “The Blue Album,” followed by greatest hits.

# Features performance of Pinkerton, followed by a different set of greatest hits.