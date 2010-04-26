Weezer free from Geffen, but will they stay put or go indie?

Weezer have apparently fulfilled their contract with Geffen Records, but it’s still up in the air whether the band will return to the stable or is going indie.

Billboard reported on Friday that the band is feeling free-at-last, that they had definitely left the record label. Meanwhile, though, a rep for the Weez told HitFix that Entertainment Weekly was on the right track, that while the band had no more records to make for the label, that doesn’t mean they’re a band on the run. The four-piece group — which has been on Geffen since the 1994 release of the blue, self-titled album — is weighing all options, including resigning to the Universal-owned record label.

Billboard has since corrected its story, though including still the quote from bassist Scott Shriner: “We’re always planning and scheming something,” he said. “We’re always working on some new music. I can’t really go into any detail about that yet, but we’re all writing and working on new stuff.”

Should the group go indie, it’d surely free their hands up to try a more experimental tone like “Maladroit.” But then again, maybe there’s nothing truly wrong with crafting a track like “Beverly Hills.” Really.

Meanwhile, the band’s sophomore “Pinkerton” will get a re-release this year, and the group is hoping to collect an “Odds and Ends” rarity set. They have more than a dozen tour dates set, mostly fests, all of which are listed on their MySpace.