Weezer reveal release date, title, ‘Blue’-ness of ‘Alright’ new album

Did you ever watch an episode of, say, “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” and there's a young kid in the family and the designer asks “What do you like?” and kid's like “I like baseball and blah blah blah,” and then all of a sudden when the reveal happens, the kid's room is ENTIRELY covered in baseball wallpaper and decals and baseballs and paraphernalia and you think, man, they are just gonna outgrow that if you shove it down their throats.

We were like that kid — “I liked the Blue album and 'Pinkerton!'” — when it comes to Weezer and it was iterated enough that Weezer heard.

The Blue album came out in 1994, “Pinkerton” in 1996. The band — after a number of hit singles, a number of maligned albums, some bonkers pop experiments and funny, fun live shows — heard the cry “I like those albums” and reissued “Pinkerton” and made a tour out of it in 2012. (I saw it, it was tight.)

So maybe now they think that's all we ever want?

“If you took the 'Pinkerton' band and then play all the other records,” drummer Pat Wilson today told EW, “that's what we sound like now. Bombastic, loose, kind of booming. This record sounds like it's going to have the tight structure of Blue album with a little bit more abandon like 'Pinkerton.'”

Weezer have announced the release date of “Everything Will Be Alright In The End” (which, as a title, sounds much more like Shins meeting Modest Mouse but I digress), which is due Sept. 30. There is a preview for it above, with the song “Return to Ithaca.” It was produced by the Cars' frontman Ric Ocasek, who you'll remember produced the Blue album (OK OK OK and “The Green Album” in 2001).

Hoping it's all you ever wanted.

Here are Weezer's tour dates:

7/24/14 London, ON @ Rock The Park 2014

7/25/14 Belleville, ON @ Empire Rockfest

7/26/14 Rimouski, QC @ Les Grandes Fetes du St-Laurent

8/1/14 Las Vegas, CA @ The Cosmopolitan

8/2/14 Del Mar, CA @ Del Mar Thoroughbred Club Summer Concert Series

8/9/14 Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest PNC Plaza

8/13/14 Southaven, MS @ Snowden Grove Amphitheater

8/14/14 Lake Charles, LA @ L”Auberge Casino Resort

8/31/14 Los Angeles, CA @ Made In America

9/6/14 Charlotte, NC @ 106.5 The End presents Weenie Roast ’14

9/12/14 Paso Robles, CA @ Vino Robles Amphitheatre

9/13/14 Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

9/14/14 Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

9/19/14 Denver, CO @ Riot Fest