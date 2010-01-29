Weinstein Co. purchases Sundance flick ‘Blue Valentine’

The Weinstein Company has confirmed it’s acquired Sundance dramatic competition entry “Blue Valentine,” marking its first purchase from Park City this year.

According to IndieWire, the company bought the North American and other rights of the Derek Cianfrance-directed drama. It stars Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams as a married couple on the brink of dissolve, their story told through a series of flashbacks to courtship and hardship. The director says it took more than a decade to make.

While the Weinsteins had tough 2009, sources say that there is more investment coming in this next year.

