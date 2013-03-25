Weinstein sets December 27 limited release for ‘Grace of Monaco’ starring Nicole Kidman

The first thing to keep in mind with The Weinstein Company’s 2013 slate is a penchant for throwing a lot at the wall and waiting to see what sticks. So just because they have a boatload of possibilities this year, from “Fruitvale” to “Lowlife,” “August: Osage County” to “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom,” that doesn’t immediately mean we should find a place for all of them when taking a stab at guessing next year’s Oscar line-up.
That said, those films and more make for quite a formidable group…on paper, at least. And another film, Olivier Dahan’s “Grace of Monaco,” just landed a latter year release date that will put it right in the thick of the awards discussion.
Weinstein has announced that the Grace Kelly biopic, written by Arash Amel and starring Nicole Kidman as the famed actress-turned-princess, will receive a limited release on December 27. Though curiously enough, that’s not the same November corridor that has yielded big Oscar success for its last three awards heavies, “The King’s Speech,” “The Artist” and “Silver Linings Playbook.” (That spot will go to “August: Osage County.”)
Christmas did work out for a wide bow on Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained,” which picked up two trophies at the Academy Awards in February. But it hasn’t been a traditionally strong spot to break out Oscar players as of late. The last Best Picture winner to open in December at all was “Million Dollar Baby,” a latter year surprise that unseated fragile frontrunner “The Aviator.”
CAA shopped sizzle reel footage of “Grace of Monaco” around at the Berlinale last month. Weinstein scooped up domestic rights soon after and word of the deal “leaked” on Oscar night.
“More than 30 years after her death, Grace Kelly”s story continues to be one of insurmountable allure and we are so happy Olivier Dahan has brought it new life,” Harvey Weinstein said via press release. “As always, Nicole Kidman”s commanding performance is the perfect portrait of a woman who was not only royalty, but who also remains a legend of the silver screen and fashion icon.”
Tim Roth also stars, as Monaco’s Prince Rainier III, but I imagine plenty of the campaign focus will be on Kidman. Can Harvey nail down a third Best Actress win in as many years? Between Kidman in this and Meryl Streep in “August: Osage County,” odds certainly couldn’t be more favorable.
As much as I love watching Kidman, I’m wary of this entire project. And not just because of Dahan — though there’s a good reason his last English-language film barely saw the light of day.
The subject itself seems uninteresting. Grace Kelly was beautiful, but hardly an icon that needs deconstruction. And Kidman seems a bit too obvious for the part.
I feel much the same way about the Princess Diana biopic.
What gives me confidence about “Diana” is the fact that Hirschbiegel directed Bruno Ganz in an Oscar-worthy performance. Even if the film isn’t a critical success, I think that Naomi Watts can still win with good reviews for her performance. If she can convince us that she IS Diana despite the horrible wig (lol) then the Oscar is hers.
But Dahan directed Marion Cotillard to an Oscar-WINNING performance.
True, but Kidman has won already. If the nominees are all former winners and Watts is nominated, she will be the favorite.
Well, if the nominees are ALL former winners, then Watts won’t be nominated at all. ;)
My prediction to Best Actress nominees to 2014
Marion Cotillard- Lowlife
Judi Dench- Philomena
Paulina Garcia- Gloria!!!!!!!!!!!!
Nicole Kidman- Grace of Monaco
Naomi Watts- Diana
Yes. I’m chilean
I think Harvey’s division could be something like this: August: Osage County is the big player, the horse that is being prepared to win (like SLP, that eventually lost but was his biggest player), Frutivale will go for the indie spot that doesn’t have a shot a win and which reward is the BP nom… Winter’s Bone, Beasts, etc. Mandela and Grace are likely Elba’s and Kidman’s showtime… will get love in the acting but not that much in the other main categories… My Week With Marilyn, The Iron Lady, A Single Man just to name a few.
Both Diana and Grace of Monaco are very risky… the nominations of Watts and Kidman are more likely than the film itself succeeding. Anyway, I think 6 actresses look particular strong for Actress and 5 of them are past winners… this could easily work in Naomi’s favor. The others are Kidman, Streep, Roberts, Bullock for Gravity and Winslet for Labor Day.
It’s March. Give it six months and there will be any number of different names in the conversation.