Weinstein sets December 27 limited release for ‘Grace of Monaco’ starring Nicole Kidman

The first thing to keep in mind with The Weinstein Company’s 2013 slate is a penchant for throwing a lot at the wall and waiting to see what sticks. So just because they have a boatload of possibilities this year, from “Fruitvale” to “Lowlife,” “August: Osage County” to “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom,” that doesn’t immediately mean we should find a place for all of them when taking a stab at guessing next year’s Oscar line-up.

That said, those films and more make for quite a formidable group…on paper, at least. And another film, Olivier Dahan’s “Grace of Monaco,” just landed a latter year release date that will put it right in the thick of the awards discussion.

Weinstein has announced that the Grace Kelly biopic, written by Arash Amel and starring Nicole Kidman as the famed actress-turned-princess, will receive a limited release on December 27. Though curiously enough, that’s not the same November corridor that has yielded big Oscar success for its last three awards heavies, “The King’s Speech,” “The Artist” and “Silver Linings Playbook.” (That spot will go to “August: Osage County.”)

Christmas did work out for a wide bow on Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained,” which picked up two trophies at the Academy Awards in February. But it hasn’t been a traditionally strong spot to break out Oscar players as of late. The last Best Picture winner to open in December at all was “Million Dollar Baby,” a latter year surprise that unseated fragile frontrunner “The Aviator.”

CAA shopped sizzle reel footage of “Grace of Monaco” around at the Berlinale last month. Weinstein scooped up domestic rights soon after and word of the deal “leaked” on Oscar night.

“More than 30 years after her death, Grace Kelly”s story continues to be one of insurmountable allure and we are so happy Olivier Dahan has brought it new life,” Harvey Weinstein said via press release. “As always, Nicole Kidman”s commanding performance is the perfect portrait of a woman who was not only royalty, but who also remains a legend of the silver screen and fashion icon.”

Tim Roth also stars, as Monaco’s Prince Rainier III, but I imagine plenty of the campaign focus will be on Kidman. Can Harvey nail down a third Best Actress win in as many years? Between Kidman in this and Meryl Streep in “August: Osage County,” odds certainly couldn’t be more favorable.